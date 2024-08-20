Google Pixel 9 Pro The flagship Pixel 9 Pro series from Google sports a Tensor G4 processor, an impressive camera setup, 16GB of RAM, and a sleek design. You can also opt for the base Pro model or the Pro XL with a larger battery and screen. Pros XL model with bigger display + battery Tensor G4 chip Tons of AI functionality Cons Not a big upgrade over last generation $999 at Best Buy $999 at Amazon $1000 at T-Mobile $1050 at AT&T

If you're on the hunt for a new phone, the greatest Android phones are always worth a look, especially the top Pixels and best OnePlus phones. Even still, should you go with the Pixel 9 Pro series, which includes both the Pro and Pro XL, or the OnePlus 12? Luckily, we're here to help.

Below you'll find the ultimate Pixel 9 Pro series vs. OnePlus 12 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Not too expensive for flagships

The Pixel 9 Pro series is available now, with the Pro starting at $999 and the Pro XL starting at $1099. Expect to pay more depending on how much storage you want, naturally. Both the Pro and Pro XL come in four different colorways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.

The OnePlus 12 is similarly widely available, either in Black or Green, and pricing begins at $800 for the base 256GB storage/12GB RAM model and goes up to $900 for the 512GB storage/16GB RAM model. You can find the OnePlus 12 on sale, though, like now when the 512GB model is also $800.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro XL OnePlus 12 SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.3-inch Super Actua display, OLED, 2856x1280, 1-120Hz, up to 2000 nits (HDR) and 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.8-inch Super Actua display, OLED, 2992x1344, 1-120Hz, up to 2000 nits (HDR) and 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.82-inch, QHD+ (1440x3168 resolution) OLED, 1-120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 16GB 16GB 12GB, 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB 256GB, 512GB Micro SD card support No No No Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV + 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV + 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1/1.43 inches, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚, 1/2.0 inches, 0.8µm, PDAF, 64 MP (3x optical zoom), f/2.6, 70mm, 1/2.0 inches, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS Front camera 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103-degree FOV 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103-degree FOV 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm, 1/3.14 inches, 0.7µm Battery 4,700mAh 5,060mAh 5,400mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 21W Fast wireless charging 45W wired, 23W Fast wireless charging 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC Dimensions 6.0x2.8x0.3 inches (152.8x72.0x8.5mm) 6.4x3.0x0.3 inches (162.8x76.6x8.5mm) 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) Weight 7 ounces (199 grams) 7.8 ounces (221 grams) 7.76 ounces (220g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP65 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Black, Green Operating System Android 14 Android 14 OxygenOS 14, over Android 14 Price $999 $1,099 Starting at $800

Design and display

Both have slick looks

The design of these phones is equally sleek and premium. The OnePlus is just a hair more angular and industrial, while the Pixel 9 Pro series is slightly softer and more rounded, but in general, the design language here is similarly evocative. No complaints, all things considered.

In terms of weight and size, the OnePlus is a match for the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL in both regards, while the smaller Pro 9 is lighter than both. None of these phones are the heaviest around, so they won't feel too bulky in your pocket, and for smaller phone fans, the Pixel has a model for you.

The Pro 9 has a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a 2424x1080 resolution and the Pro XL has a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a 2992x1344 resolution. The OnePlus has a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a 3168x1440 resolution. Thanks to a higher peak brightness and the flexibility of offering multiple sizes, the Pixel 9 Pro series has a slight edge over the OnePlus.

In general, since the Pixel 9 Pro series can accommodate folks who prefer smaller, lighter phones as well as fans of bigger devices, alongside offering better overall peak brightness, the Pixel is our overall winner in terms of design and display.

Winner: Google Pixel 9 Pro series

Hardware and performance

Tensor vs. Snapdragon

Image credit: Google

Like above, these phones are similar in terms of their hardware, but there are some key differences.

The biggest difference comes down to the processor. The Tensor G4 inside the Pixel is an improvement over its predecessor, but in benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus still manages to outshine it. However, your mileage will vary on whether you'll notice a difference.

These phones both sport up to 16GB of RAM, but the Pixel 9 Pro series can be kitted out with up to 1TB of storage when the OnePlus caps out at 512GB. If storage is a big concern for you, you may prefer the Pixel, but most folks won't need a full terabyte of storage.

In terms of camera setups, in our OnePlus 12 review, we called its camera array "excellent and absolutely among the best cameras for phones sold in the U.S." That said, we have also been impressed by the camera setup on the Pixel 8 Pro, finding it to be an all-around capable array.

The Pixel 9 Pro, however, has an upgraded ultrawide camera over the last-generation, and it also has a significantly better 42MP selfie camera as compared to the 10.5MP selfie camera on the Pixel 8 Pro. We'll need a chance to review the Pixel 9 Pro series personally for a sense of how it performs compared to the OnePlus 12, but suffice it to say that both camera setups appear to be easily good enough for the typical user.

Google is leaning heavily into AI features with its Pixel line. Although the OnePlus 12 didn't ship with much AI functionality, AI features have since been added in updates. Altogether, the hardware and features of these phones are quite competitive with one another. Nonetheless, with a more powerful chip, the OnePlus just barely pulls ahead in our eyes, unless you're in dire need of a full 1TB of storage on your smartphone.

Winner: OnePlus 12

Battery life

No major issues in sight

We haven't tested the Pixel 9 Pro series' battery life directly yet, but there are takeaways.

For one, in our review of the OnePlus 12, we were delighted by its battery life, which had no trouble going for full 14-15 hour days. With the Pixel 8 Pro, we were similarly able to get through a day without charging, and the Pixel 9 Pro is set to be even more efficient, while the Pro XL has a larger battery than base Pro, too. All this adds up to what we'd expect to be day-long battery life on both Pixels that's quite competitive with the OnePlus 12.

You may well see slightly better battery life on the OnePlus 12 vs. the base Pixel 9 Pro thanks to its larger battery and efficient processor, but you'll probably still make it through a day without needing to stop and charge your Pixel. So, there aren't any concerns with battery life either way.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Pixel 9 Pro series

All things considered, thanks to the versatility of multiple models of the Pixel 9 Pro, up to a meaty 1TB of storage, and what looks to be solid camera performance and battery life, as well as your ability to take advantage of subsidized carrier offers, it's our top choice.

However, the OnePlus 12 is still an incredibly compelling phone, especially if you're looking for the more powerful chip of the two. Plus, while you won't be able to get yours through a carrier for cheaper, the MSRP of this phone is less than that of both Pixel 9 Pros, so it's worth consideration.