Google Pixel phones have always had excellent software, but the elephant in the room was that Google hardware has been below par for the majority of its life cycle. In fact, I'd go as far as saying Google only finally got the hardware right last year with the Pixel 8 phones. Before that, there was always a glaring, significant hardware flaw of some kind, from the second Pixel's display problems to the third Pixel's hideous notch to the Pixel 6's dim display and Pixel 7's bad thermals. And even last year, the Pixel 8 hardware was nowhere near the best, it just wasn't bad.

The hardware surged forward this year though with the Pixel 9, specifically the two Pro phones. I'm testing the larger XL model, but the smaller "just" Pro is the same phone save for having a smaller battery and screen. These Pro phones are easily the best hardware from Google yet, and they're good enough to go toe to toe against the best from Apple or Samsung without feeling behind. The screens finally have bezels as thin as the competition, and have impressive maximum brightness. The fingerprint scanner is fast and reliable, and the Tensor G4, while still slower than the best Apple or Qualcomm chip, has better thermals. The phone also has a new very iPhone-like design that I think looks and feels great.

But, of course, hardware is only half the story. With the Pixel series, it's always about Google smarts, and the 9 Pro phones double down on the generative AI goodness introduced in last year's Pixel 8 series. However, a lot of these features (e.g. Circle to Search, using generative AI to make realistic-looking changes to photos) are also available on Samsung's Galaxy S phones. So in a way, the Pixel 9 Pro phones this year do not have any unique must-have software feature.

About this review: This review was written after testing a self-purchased Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google obviously had no input in this review.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The most polished Pixel yet 8 / 10 The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, now with a taller screen, an all-new Google Tensor G4 chip, and fully upgraded cameras for even better photos and video. Pros Beautiful and premium hardware

Noticeably improved video performance from last year

Generative AI features can be useful (though this really depends on the person) Cons 128GB base model in late 2024 is absurd

Pixel UI is bland and restricting: unremovable widgets, no floating window multi-tasking, etc

Camera hardware is fine in its key markets, but clearly behind the Chinese Ultras from Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo $1099 at Best Buy $1099 at Amazon $1000 at T-Mobile $1100 at Verizon $1250 at AT&T

Google Pixel 9 Pro & 9 Pro XL: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are on sale now. The standard Pro starts at $999, while the Pro XL starts at $1,099. These prices represent a $100 increase from last year, and they are for the very stingy 128GB base storage. If you want more storage, you'll have to pay another $100 to get the 256GB version. There's also a 512GB model for another extra $100 on top.

Compared to phones from Samsung and Apple, the Pixel 9 series is not as widely available worldwide. The phones sell officially in 32 countries, including the US, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Japan, Singapore, and many others.

Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 Display 6.8-inch Super Actua display, OLED, 2992x1344, 1-120Hz, up to 2000 nits (HDR) and 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV + 48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x optical zoom Front camera 42MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 103-degree FOV Battery 5,060mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 23W Fast wireless charging Ports USB-C 3.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Dimensions 6.4x3.0x0.3 inches (162.8x76.6x8.5mm) Weight 7.8 ounces (221 grams) IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz Operating System Android 14 Price $1,099 Expand

Hardware and design

Don't be fooled by the XL moniker, the Pixel 9 Pro XL isn't "extra large" by modern flagship standards: it has a 6.8-inch screen, weighs 221g (under 8oz), and measures 8.5mm thick, which puts it pretty much in line with every other highest-tier slab phone on the market, and not that far off from last year's Pixel 8 Pro (without any XL moniker). Google did this because it wanted to release a smaller flagship by comparison (the Pro comes with a 6.3-inch screen).

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's new flat-sides design is very similar to the iPhone, and in fact, the in-hand feel between the 9 Pro XL and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost identical to me.

Pixel 9 Pro XL (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

The OLED screen is plenty sharp at 1344 x 2992 (though out of the box it is set to a lower resolution), and gets up to a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. This is among the brightest panels on the market, and you'll definitely have no trouble seeing it under the sun. The bezels are slimmed down from last year's relatively thick bezels too.

Pixel 9 Pro XL screen (middle); S24 Ultra screen (right); iPhone 15 Pro Max screen (left)

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a matte glass back (covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 just like the display panel) and metal sides. I am not a fan of the glossy metal sides, but the rest of the phone looks and feels great. There's more RAM in the new phone this year (16GB) which, paired with the Tensor G4 chip with better heat management, brings improved performance over last year's model.

Close

There's 5,060 mAh battery inside, which is quite large, but it charges slowly at 37W wired or 23W wirelessly. Qi2 charging is not supported, but there are magnets around the back of the phone anyway for slower wireless charging, and I found my MagSafe chargers could attach to the Pixel and stay mostly still (doesn't quite snap on as satisfyingly as Qi2 would).

Related Google Pixel 9 Pro series vs. OnePlus 12: Which should you buy? Premium Android phones, but which is right for you? Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro series vs. the OnePlus 12.

Cameras

Half of the Pixel 9 Pro's four total cameras are using new sensors: the selfie camera got the biggest hardware bump, from last year's weak 10.5MP to a 42MP f/2.2 shooter; and the ultra-wide camera this year has a faster f/1.7 aperture.

The main and telephoto lens remain the same as last year: a 50MP f/1.7 main (wide) camera, and an f/2.8 5X Periscope zoom lens. And for the most part, images snapped with the main and tele lenses look identical to last year, but the selfie and ultra-wide are noticeably better, especially the former.

Still, Google's software processing has improved, because videos are noticeably more stable than last year. Although this is merely Google playing catch up, because Pixel phones before had below par video stabilization when compared against the iPhone or best Samsung phones.