The Google Pixel 9 is the company's best compact flagship phone yet, but it also represents a decisive shift in direction for the Pixel product line. There was a time when the Google Pixel brand represented Google's view of the perfect Android operating system, and ran what was considered "stock Android." A lot has changed since the early days of the Nexus and Pixel, and the Pixel 9 wholly represents Google's new vision for its smartphone lineup. Pixel phones were once the bloat-free Android devices, but now, they're arguably more bloated with Google software than ever.

Google's pitch isn't that the Pixel 9 is the cheapest base-model flagship, or that it's the most minimalist Android phone out there. Instead, Google is betting on the fact that you'll actually want its Pixel-exclusive features that could be described as "bloat." And the company just might be right about that. I'm not much of a Gemini user, but I've loved testing out the Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio apps. The camera, recorder, and phone apps are more examples of default Android apps Google made its own, and for the better.

The hardware still isn't outstanding, as my colleague Ben Sin recounted in his Pixel 9 Pro XL review, but it isn't a net-negative like it once was. The Tensor G4 processor doesn't overheat or impact daily use of your phone much, the cameras are some of our favorites, and the redesigned chassis looks stunning and premium. Throw it all together, and the Pixel 9 is the phone I'd use if I didn't want to go Pro.

Great small flagship Google Pixel 9 Is this peak Pixel hardware? 9 / 10 Google's next lineup of flagship smartphones is here, and the Pixel 9 is the cheapest and smallest of the bunch. It starts at $800, which is a $100 increase over last year. For the extra money, you get a new Tensor G4 chipset, a redesigned chassis, and an upgraded rear camera system. There are some things you won't get, like Android 15 and faster wireless charging speeds. Pros Fresh design and excellent colors make the Pixel 9 feel more premium

Tensor 9 isn't winning benchmarks, but it's firmly "good enough" for daily use

Pixel-exclusive software features shine once again thanks to Pixel Screenshots and Pixel Studio Cons I would've loved to see a telephoto zoom lens on this phone

Ships with Android 14, and that means it may get six years full OS updates - not seven like the Pixel 8

Charging speeds are still slow

Pricing, specs, and availability

Ahead of its usual schedule, Google revealed the Pixel 9 at a Made by Google event in mid-August, and it released later that month. The Google Pixel 9 retails for $800, which is $100 more than the Pixel 8 and $200 more than the Pixel 7 cost at launch. However, this pricing is in line with other base-model flagships from Apple and Samsung.

The base storage is 128GB, which is getting low in 2024, and the upgrade to 256GB costs an extra $100. You can get it from the major U.S. cellular carriers, from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, or straight from the Google Store. If you act fast, you might be able to snag a few Pixel 9 deals, though the most aggressive promotions expired when the phone officially launched.

Google Pixel 9 SoC Google Tensor G4 Display 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2, 95-degree FOV Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W Fast wireless charging Ports USB-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Dimensions 6x2.8x0.3 inches (152.8x72x8.5mm) Weight 7 ounces (198 grams) IP Rating IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Operating System Android 14 Price $799 Expand

Design

It looks more like an iPhone, and that's mostly for the better

Close

Everyone thinks of software as being the key selling point of Google Pixel phones, and that's absolutely true. However, Google is making a name for itself as the only big manufacturer that meaningfully changes the design of its phones each year. Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus might make a tweak or two to the design or materials yearly, but the big changes come at much longer intervals. By comparison, the Pixel 9 looks different from the Pixel 8, which is visually distinct from the Pixel 7, and so on.

Most people don't upgrade their phones year in and year out, but Google's effort here is still appreciated. This time around, the Pixel 9 ditches the fully-rounded edges of the Pixel 8 in favor of a chassis that mimics the iPhone 15. While the aluminum rails are flat now, the edges are still chamfered to seamlessly slope into the glass back and display of the Pixel 9 in a way that will be easy on your hands.

Google is making a name for itself as the only big manufacturer that meaningfully changes the design of its phones each year.

Overall, it looks like a Pixel. The camera bar is still there, though it doesn't blend into the side rails like before and kind of looks like an Among Us impostor. I purchased the Peony colorway, and the pink aluminum is closer to a pastel shade while the glass back is closer to a bright salmon. I think Google did an excellent job with the colors this year, and the Wintergreen colorway might actually be my favorite.

I'm not a fan of having the power button and volume rockers on the same side, and they both feel a bit loose in their cavities, but this is nothing new for Pixel users. I do love that there's a physical SIM card tray. It helps that the tray is clearly delineated, and you won't mistake the SIM eject hole for a microphone. I've already had a lifetime of eSIM issues — this Pixel 9 wasn't able to be activated on my existing AT&T line via eSIM — and hope Google sticks with physical SIM for the foreseeable future.

The dimensions of the Pixel 9 (152.8x72x8.5mm) and its 6.3-inch display make it larger than I'd like, but I'm well aware that the small phone is dead in 2024. As for the weight, it felt great in my hand coming from the hefty iPhone 15 Pro Max. With that being said, the Pixel 9 is certainly on the heavier side in its class — the Pixel 9 is 198 grams, which is a whopping 30 grams more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 (168.1 grams).

The Google Pixel 9 has an IP68 dust and water-resistance rating, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass. I only had one bad drop during my review period, but managed to get a deep scratch on the Pixel 9's front glass in the first few hours of ownership. It might be a good idea to invest in a great screen protector to prevent scratches.

Display

Smaller bezels make this OLED panel a bit easier on the eyes

Google slimmed down the display bezels to make the Pixel 9 screen pop more than last year's model, but it's still a similar Actua display under the hood. The screen now measures 6.3 inches as a result, and features a resolution of 1080 x 2424 at 422 pixels-per-inch, which is slightly less than the Pixel 8's 428 PPI. It's a good-looking OLED panel with a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The strange thing is that after turning the adaptive brightness off and setting the brightness manually, the Pixel 9 and its 2,700-nit peak brightness rating are outstanding.

For me, screen brightness is one of the most important parts of a smartphone. If I have to struggle to see what's on my screen, either inside or outside, there's a problem. Google seems to be shipping aggressive adaptive brightness software on the Pixel 9 series, because the XDA team noticed the screen dimming to uncomfortably-low levels on both our Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL units. The strange thing is that after turning the adaptive brightness off and setting the brightness manually, the Pixel 9 and its 2,700-nit peak brightness rating are outstanding.

There's a 10.5 MP, Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus in the front of the screen using the hole-punch style. Google doesn't go full Dynamic Island here, but there are a few neat animations centered around the front-facing camera, like one that appears when you use face unlock to open your Pixel 9.

Cameras

Google's computational photography still shines, but I still want more

I loved shooting photos with the Google Pixel 9, and it had nothing to do with any of the company's AI features. Simply snapping photos using the Pixel's default settings and computational photography profile produced impressive results. The main camera is a 50MP, Octa-PD wide camera with an f/1.68 aperture and a 1/1.31" image sensor size. Then, there's a secondary ultrawide camera that's upgraded from the one on the Pixel 8. It's now a 48MP, Quad-PD sensor with a 123° field of view.

It's nice that the ultrawide sensor is upgraded on the Pixel 9, but I'd much rather have a periscope telephoto lens instead.

It's nice that the ultrawide sensor is upgraded on the Pixel 9, but I'd much rather have a periscope telephoto lens instead. In fact, after getting used to the 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I don't think I would daily drive a phone without a telephoto lens. Google touts Super Res Zoom — an enhanced version of digital zoom that produces better results up to 8x — as the solution here. While Super Res Zoom is passable at 2x, anything above that would be better served by true optical zoom.

Here's how photos of a baseball game turned out using the main camera (1x, left) and Super Res Zoom (2x, right):

Close

As for the pictures that come from the Pixel's main sensor, they're excellent. Colors are bright and vibrant without feeling unnatural, and I felt many of the pictures below were good representations of what I saw with my own eyes. With that being said, computational photography and post-processing are subjective. If you liked Apple and Samsung photos more than Pixel ones in the past, you'll probably feel the same way about Pixel 9 photos.