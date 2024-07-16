Key Takeaways Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal upcoming devices including Pixel 9, Pro, XL, and Pro Fold models.

Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with an impressive charging speed of 32.67W and a battery capacity of 4942 mAh.

The official reveal of new phones is expected on August 13th, 2024 during the Made by Google event.

With so many new devices coming out, companies are pretty careful about information about their newest products leaking out onto the internet to help preserve the replies. However, no big company can truly escape the prying eyes of those who want to know more. Sure enough, some photos and details of Google's new Pixel 9 range have appeared online, giving us all a look into what the company has planned with its range.

New leaks pull back the curtain on the Google Pixel 9 series

As spotted by Android Authority, the leaks reveal more about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series. The leaks come from the NCC, which acts as the Taiwanese version of the FCC. The NCC's documents reveal that the range will include the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

By the looks of things, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is going to get the lion's share of the specifications. the NCC tested the charging speeds of each device, and while most of them came in around 20-25W, the Pixel 9 Pro XL racked up an impressive 32.67W. When the NCC tested battery capacity, they found that they all clocked around 4500 mAh, except the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which manages 4942 mAh.

If you're interested in learning more about these phones, there's a good chance that the tech giant will reveal them officially during the Made by Google event on August 13th, 2024. In the meantime, you can check out our review of the Google Pixel Fold, which we heralded as an "impressive first attempt" at the folding phone form factor.