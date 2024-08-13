Key Takeaways Google unveiled Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, bringing similar features with slight differences in size and specs.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers unique features but feels like an outsider in the lineup due to significant differences from the rest.

Pixel Watch 3 and Buds Pro 2 offer incremental improvements over their predecessors, focusing on better performance and features.

Google just unveiled its entire mobile hardware portfolio for the year, and there's a lot to unpack here. Not only is there the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and an all-new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, but there's a Google Pixel 9 Fold as well, marking the first time that the Fold has been considered part of the main mobile series. On top of that, there's a new Google Pixel Watch 3, and even a follow-up to the fantastic Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL

The stars of the show

Google is doing something a little different this year, and something that's quite rare across the industry in general. There's the usual dichotomy between the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro, where you get a better camera and more RAM In the 9 Pro, but this time, there's a 9 Pro XL thrown into the mix. If you were to look at the rest of the smartphone industry, you'd expect the 9 Pro XL to have better hardware again over the regular 9 Pro, but it really doesn't. In fact, the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro XL are the same phone, except that the 9 Pro XL has a bigger screen and, therefore, a bigger battery.

Between all three devices, there are some similarities. You'll get the Google Tensor G4 SoC in all three devices, and you'll get a 120Hz OLED panel on all three as well. You get the same primary 50MP camera sensor with an f/1.68 aperture and an 82-degree field of view, and you'll get seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Feature Drop updates. All three devices come with Android 14, a USB-C 3.2 port, and Wi-Fi 6 and mmWave 5G support.

However, that's where the similarities end. With the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, you'll get up to 16GB of RAM, you'll get you'll get a 48MP ultrawide camera, and you'll get a 48MP 5x optical zoom telephoto camera. You'll get a 42MP selfie camera, a higher resolution LTPO OLED that can go down to 1Hz, and you'll get 8K video recording, too.

What's especially interesting is that Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL is literally just the 9 Pro but bigger. It has a higher resolution 1440p screen, a bigger battery, and faster charging at 37W. Aside from that, it's the same phone with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, along with all of the same cameras, too. Google is giving you a choice to get a big phone or a small phone but with the same specs otherwise, and that's quite a rarity these days.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Where things get a bit different

Google is making its Fold part of its regular lineup of smartphones, which makes sense... to a point. It's great that users will still feel like they're a part of the regular release cadence of Google's smartphones if they opt for the Fold, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still an entirely different phone to the rest of the Pro lineup. You still get Google's Tensor G4, but that's about it for similarities.

In the case of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you get different cameras, where you get a 48MP f/1.7 primary camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP 5x optical zoom telephoto camera. You don't get 8K video recording, and you'll get a pair of very basic 10MP selfie cameras on the inside screen and on the outside screen. The outside screen is also a rather basic 6.3-inch 1080p OLED that goes up to 120Hz, whereas the inside screen is an 8-inch LTPO OLED at 2076 x 2152.

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is very obviously a member of the Pixel 9 series (even right down to the design) it still feels like an awkward outsider when compared to the rest of the lineup. I imagine that the next Pixel Fold will be more aligned with the rest of the series, but right now, the Pixel 9 Pro series is pretty well aligned aside from the Fold which feels like an afterthought.

Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2

Slow and steady improvements

Google's first Pixel Watch was a well-received smartwatch for the most part, though it had a number of problems relating to aging hardware and battery life. The Google Pixel Watch 2 fixed a lot of those problems and, in my opinion, was a fantastic smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch 3 looks to be even better, and this is the first time you can buy it in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is powered by a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with Wear OS 5.0, and it has both a 4G LTE model and UWB support. Google says it'll charge to full in roughly 80 minutes, with a 50% charging only taking about half an hour. You'll also get an IP68 water resistance rating, and smaller bezels compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

Overall, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is very much an incremental upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2, but that's not really a bad thing. There's a lot to love here, and if you've been eyeing up a smartwatch for a while now, this may be the one to get.

As for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, they look to be a solid successor as well. The originals were an excellent pair of earphones that I still use to this day, and the Pixel Buds 2 Pro looks to continue that fantastic legacy. With each earbud powered by Google's own Tensor A1 chip, it's the first time that Google has used a Tensor-branded chip for earphones. They come with Silent Seal 2.0 which helps to relieve that pressure feeling when the earphones are in, and Google says that they have improved ANC capabilities, too.

As Google puts it, a five-minute charge inside of the case with the earphones will give them 1.5 hours of listening time with ANC off, and you'll get up to eight hours of listening with ANC turned on on a single charge. They use Bluetooth 5.4 for connections and also support LE Audio and Super Wideband.

These earphones look like they'll be a rather major improvement over the original Pixel Buds Pro, especially if the promise of improved ANC is followed through on. While I found that the ANC in the Pixel Buds Pro was good, it was a common complaint that it was lacking when compared to other earphones on the market.

