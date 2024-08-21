iPhone or Android? It's the age-old question when picking out a new smartphone. Although it may ultimately come down to brand preference, there's certainly more to it than meets the eye.

Let's take a look at the current offerings that are leading the pack. You may not want to spend extra on the Pixel Pro/XL or the iPhone Pro/Max tiers, so between the base Pixel 9 and iPhone 15 models, which would be better for you?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 15 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Not cheap, but the cheapest in their lines

Google's Pixel 9 is available now at your retailer of choice for pre-order, and pricing begins at $799 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB model will cost you $899. You can also choose between four colorways: Peony, Wintergreen, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Similarly, Apple's iPhone 15 is up for sale just about anywhere you can buy phones. The base iPhone starts at $799 for the 128GB model, and it scales up depending on how much storage you want, capping out at $1099 for 512GB. You also have a variety of similarly lovely colorways to choose from.



Google Pixel 9 Apple iPhone 15 SoC Google Tensor G4 Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Display 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.1-inch Dynamic OLED Display, FHD+ resolution 2556x1179 RAM 12GB 6GB RAM Storage 128GB or 256GB Up to 512GB Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV Main: 48MP, (ƒ/1.6) Ultrawide: 12MP, (ƒ/2.4) Telephoto: 12MP (ƒ/1.6) aperture Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2, 95-degree FOV 12MP (ƒ/1.9) Battery 4,700mAh 3,349mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W Fast wireless charging 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless, 7.5W Qi wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB Type-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) 5G (Sub-6GHz and mmWave) Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6x2.8x0.3 inches (152.8x72x8.5mm) 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm) Weight 7 ounces (198 grams) 6.02 ounces (171 gm) Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Black, blue, green, yellow, pink Operating System Android 14 iOS 17 Price $799 Starting at $799

Design and display

Two sleek smartphones

This is "blue," at least according to Apple.

In terms of core design, both the Pixel 9 and the iPhone 15 are sleek, premium phones with rounded edges and mid-sized camera bumps. There are no buttons in sight, and the biggest visual difference comes down to the iPhone's larger front-facing camera cutout as compared to the Pixel.

Dimension-wise, the Pixel is slightly taller and comes in at an ounce heavier than the iPhone, but outside of these relatively minor differences, these phones are similar in their overall footprint. Suffice it to say you won't have trouble stuffing either one into a pocket.

As for the display, the Pixel has a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED panel at a 2424x1080 resolution, and the iPhone has a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED panel at a 2556x1179 resolution. The iPhone does have the higher-resolution screen, but the 120Hz refresh rate on the Pixel is a big deal for smooth browsing and gaming.

In general, the 120Hz display on the Pixel makes it our overall winner. The iPhone has a sleek design and a beautiful screen of its own, but its 60Hz refresh rate is tough not to see as a disappointment in 2024 on a premium $799 smartphone.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Hardware and features

A16 Bionic vs. Tensor G4

Image credit: Google

There are some key differences to keep in mind when it comes to the hardware of these phones.

In the world of smartphone chips, Apple is at the top of its game. The A16 Bionic inside the iPhone 15 outcompetes Google's Tensor G4, which is an upgrade over its last generation, but depending on what you plan on doing with your phone, this may or may not be relevant to you.

The Pixel has 12GB of RAM while the iPhone only has 6GB, which may seem like a major downgrade. However, iOS tends to require less RAM than Android, so the performance is probably more similar than you may think. With storage, the Pixel caps out at 256GB, while the iPhone goes up to 512GB.

AI is a big focus of Google's Pixel 9 line, but Apple isn't sleeping on AI features, either. In fact, Apple's upcoming iOS 18 is set to introduce a bevy of AI tech to iPhones via Apple Intelligence. However, these features are going to require at least a Pro model of the iPhone. So, for AI, you'll likely be better off with a Pixel 9, unless you'd prefer to opt for the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro.

When it comes to cameras, in our review of the iPhone 15, we called its camera system "excellent" and said that "in many ways [it] matches the iPhone 14 Pro series." We were especially impressed by its zoom lens. Likewise, we were also impressed by the Pixel 8's camera setup, and the Pixel 9 looks to be bringing some key upgrades to the table, so we're expecting some solid competition with iPhone in this department.

Altogether, thanks to a more powerful chip, more storage, and a great camera system, the iPhone edges just slightly ahead of the Pixel. But if you want AI features or don't need the most powerful chip out there, you may be better served by the Pixel.

Winner: iPhone 15

Battery life

Nothing to complain about

We haven't tried out the Pixel 9 for ourselves just yet, but there are some takeaways.

In our iPhone 15 review, for example, we didn't have much trouble making it through a day without needing to charge. Our experience was similar with the Pixel 8, and with the more efficient chip inside the Pixel 9, we'd expect similar, if not improved, battery life. You won't be able to go multiple days without charging on either phone, but day-long battery life is within reach for both of them.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Google Pixel 9

Altogether, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, AI features, lots of RAM, and what looks to be a solid camera system alongside capable battery life, the Pixel 9 is our top choice. However, that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons to opt for an iPhone 15.

If you're looking for the most powerful phone, Apple's A16 Bionic can't be beat. Furthermore, if you prefer more storage and don't really care about AI features or a 120Hz display, the iPhone 15 is likely a better overall purchase for you than a Pixel 9.