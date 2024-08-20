Editor's choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung's 2024 flagship isn't a huge leap forward, but it nonetheless offers a slick, refined Android experience. It's fast, sports a good (if not great) camera module, and brings some useful AI features to the table. It still lags behind the competition with its mediocre wired charging speeds, but that's something we can live with. Pros Sleeker, lighter design Excellent performance Slick software experience Galaxy AI is useful Cons Less RAM Sub-par wired charging speeds $800 at Amazon

There are a lot of Android phone makers, but two names stand out from among the pack: Google and Samsung. The Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series have stood for years as the go-to flagships for smartphone users looking for a top-notch Android experience. The Galaxy S24, Samsung's latest base model flagship, hit the market earlier this year, and Google has just thrown back the curtain on its new flagship, the Pixel 9. This means Android fans now have two brand-name base model flagships to choose from, but which is more deserving of your cash? Let's take a look.

Price, specs, and availability

The Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24 are their base model flagships for 2024. Both retail for $800 in their standard configurations. The Galaxy S24 was revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year and is currently available for purchase from Samsung, major network carriers, and third-party outlets like Amazon and Best Buy. The Google Pixel 9 series hit the market in late August and is up for pre-order from Google and the retailers above.



Google Pixel 9 Samsung Galaxy S24 SoC Google Tensor G4 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB Micro SD card support No No Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 main (wide) camera + 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 123-degree FOV 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2 FOV 120˚, 50MP Wide Camera OIS F1.8 FOV 85˚, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom F2.4 FOV 36˚ Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2, 95-degree FOV 12MP Front Camera F2.2 FOV 80˚ Battery 4,700mAh 4,000mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W Fast wireless charging 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Dimensions 6x2.8x0.3 inches (152.8x72x8.5mm) 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm) Weight 7 ounces (198 grams) 5.93 ounces (168.1g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Operating System Android 14 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Price $799 Starting at $799

Design and display

Standard flagship fare

Image credit: Google

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 9 are your standard six-inch flagship smartphones. Neither design breaks from the established blueprint, which isn't necessarily bad. The Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, while the Pixel 9 has a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 9 touchscreen offers a slightly higher peak brightness (2700 vs. 2600 nits) and pixel density, but nothing is likely to be noticeably different under everyday use conditions.

What you will notice is the Samsung Galaxy S24's sleeker design. The Pixel 9 isn't a cumbersome phone by any measure. Still, it's not exactly svelte, weighing more than a full ounce heavier and measuring larger in all dimensions than the Galaxy flagship. Its thicker bezels also give the Pixel 9 a smaller screen-to-body ratio, and the camera module protrudes further from the back of the device. While they're similar overall, the Galaxy S24 sports a more refined design that looks and feels more like a brand-name flagship.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24

Performance and software

Google and Samsung lean hard into the AI trend

Using "circle to search" on Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, which brings proven performance. In contrast, the Pixel 9 comes loaded with Google's own Tensor G4 SoC, which has yet to prove itself "in the field." Early benchmark tests indicate that it's not quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 comes standard with 12GB of RAM, whereas the Galaxy S24 has only 8GB, which may make up the difference.

Both phones ship with Android 14 as their base operating system, albeit with some interface tweaks unique to each. What's most noteworthy is the new AI capabilities packed into the software. Samsung Galaxy AI offers a suite of fun and useful tools for the Galaxy S24 family. A few we've found to be particularly handy are real-time language translation, AI-powered photo and video editing tools (built right into the camera app), and search assist functions. Granted, these generative AI features aren't unique to Galaxy AI, but they're still genuinely useful and don't feel like a gimmick.

The Pixel 9 is also leaning into the AI trend with Gemini and Google One AI. We experienced this with last year's Google Pixel 8 family, and we were highly impressed. The Pixel 8 Pro's generative AI capabilities and features were incredibly useful, and the Pixel 9 should make them even better. As with Galaxy AI, the Pixel's suite of AI features includes everything from text generation to on-the-fly photo and video editing, as well as Google's Gemini AI model . Whether you care about this or not, AI is here to stay. The Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24 are both shining examples of how useful AI can be.

Which one is better is almost too close to call. Either phone will deliver a pleasant and smooth Android experience with good app and mobile gaming performance. Overall, we favor the Galaxy S24's superior chipset to that of the Pixel 9, which gives it a slight edge, at least until we spend more time with Google's new flagships to see how they perform.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S24

Battery life and charging

Samsung still lags behind

Samsung has not exactly set the world on fire with its charging speeds. The Galaxy S24 has a bigger battery and faster wireless charging speeds than its predecessor, but sadly, it still only has 25W wired charging speeds. That lags well behind the 45W wired charging speeds that the Pixel 9 offers, even if the Galaxy S24 now supports 15W wireless charging like its competition. Of course, this isn't a major concern if you mostly rely on a wireless charger to keep your phone juiced up.

Its 4,000mAh battery is smaller than the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh internal power supply. Still, the bigger battery inside Google's flagship undoubtedly contributes to its increased size and weight, so maybe we'll call that even. A bigger battery doesn't necessarily translate to more longevity anyway, so time will tell if the Pixel 9 lasts longer throughout the day than the Galaxy S24. We can't overlook the Galaxy's wired charging speeds, though, which are not what they should be for a flagship device.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Camera

Google set the bar high, but others have caught up

Image credit: Google

Google Pixel devices largely set the standard for what flagship phone cameras should be, but the race has tightened in recent years. The Pixel 9 has the advantage of newly upgraded sensors and sports a 50MP wide-angle main camera along with a 48MP ultrawide camera on its rear module. On the front sits a 10.5MP selfie cam. It's not as impressive as the camera setup of the Pixel 9 Pro models, but photo-happy smartphone users will find plenty to be happy about.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, by contrast, has the same camera module as the last two generations of Galaxy flagships. It's not bad, but it's starting to feel a bit long in the tooth. The rear module packs a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the plus side, it offers a 10MP telephoto lens that the Pixel 9 lacks, along with a 12MP selfie cam. Yet, despite those advantages, the Galaxy S24's sensors can't produce images that are as vibrant or crisp as newer phones. We have to hand this one to the Pixel.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Which Android flagship takes the crown?

It comes down to which ecosystem you prefer

This is a close race, and choosing between the Google Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 may boil down to which product ecosystem you favor. If you already own other Galaxy or Pixel products such as a smartwatch , let that be your guide. If not, the Galaxy S24 edges ahead of the Pixel 9 by a small margin. Although it's not a massive upgrade over the Galaxy S23 , the Galaxy S24 features a more refined design and proven performance over the Google Pixel 9.

The Google Pixel 9 is nonetheless shaping up to be one of the best Android releases of 2024, and it's a worthy alternative to the Samsung Galaxy flagship. That said, the Pixel phones no longer have the same advantages that used to differentiate them: value and camera quality. Despite costing as much as the Galaxy S24, the Pixel 9 is bulkier. It does offer marginally better photography capabilities, and it's an option worth considering for Android users who favor the Google ecosystem.