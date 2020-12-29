Google’s Adaptive Charging feature only works during certain hours

Google’s most recent Pixel Feature Drop included a number of new features, from contextual translation to improved home screen customization. It also included a new Adaptive Charging feature, which sounds like it could potentially be more restrictive than we first thought.

Available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5, Adaptive Charging sounds straightforward enough:

Adaptive Charging helps preserve battery health over time by dynamically controlling how quickly a Pixel device charges. Just plug in your phone in the evening, set an alarm and the Adaptive Charging will work its magic.

The point is to charge your phone over a period of time rather than topping it off as fast as possible, as this can degrade your device’s battery more quickly. But the way the feature is setup could be a little restrictive for certain users.

Turns out, Adaptive Charging only works under certain parameters. According to a Google support document, via 9to5Google, you must have an active alarm set sometime between 5 – 10 a.m. in order for the feature to work. In addition, you must also put your phone on a charger after 9 p.m. Otherwise, Adaptive Charging won’t kick in and your device will charge normally.

That seems very specific, and may not align with everyone’s schedule, especially people who work the night shift. There may also be a lot of Pixel users who go to bed earlier than 9 p.m. and rise earlier than 5 a.m. For comparison, Apple has a similar feature called Optimized Battery Charging that is capable of predicting when an iOS device will be connected to a charger for an extended period of time.

To reduce battery again, iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so it can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use it.

Hopefully, Google can tweak its Adaptive Charging feature to be more dynamic in the future, rather than relying on current parameters.