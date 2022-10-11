Google Pixel Buds Pro 5-band equalizer is starting to roll out now
If you have a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro, there’s probably one glaring omission that you’ve noticed — and that’s the lack of an equalizer. While a lot of people won’t care about it, for those who found the audio lackluster or in need of tuning, then it’s a must. At the time Google had promised that one would come at a later date, and now that time is finally here. The 5-band equalizer for the Pixel Buds Pro is finally starting to roll out now.

I don’t have the feature yet with my Google Pixel Buds Pro, though this is a staged rolled out that will take time to reach everyone. You’ll be able to access it from the sound settings in the Pixel Buds app. From there, you’ll be able to increase or decrease the volume of different frequency bands. What’s more, previous leaks have suggested that there are going to be multiple sound profiles to select from too that are all tuned differently, and Google has confirmed that there are going to be six profiles to choose from.

The equalizer is split into the following:

  • Upper treble
  • Treble
  • Mid
  • Bass
  • Lower bass

Once you configure the equalizer, these settings will be retained across all devices that you connect the earphones to. Furthermore, an additional feature has also been added that will allow you to individually control the volume of each earbud separately, allowing one to be louder than the other.

The update is ” slowly rolling out” to users now, and Google says it will be rolled out to everyone over the next week.

