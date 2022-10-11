Google Pixel Buds Pro 5-band equalizer is starting to roll out now

If you have a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro, there’s probably one glaring omission that you’ve noticed — and that’s the lack of an equalizer. While a lot of people won’t care about it, for those who found the audio lackluster or in need of tuning, then it’s a must. At the time Google had promised that one would come at a later date, and now that time is finally here. The 5-band equalizer for the Pixel Buds Pro is finally starting to roll out now.

Jam out your way.🎶 With 5-band EQ on #PixelBuds Pro, you can now customize your sound🔊 or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers. Update your Pixel Buds app and firmware, then head to Bluetooth settings ➡️Device Details ➡️Sound ➡️ Custom Equalizer to get started. pic.twitter.com/cY3CU6sxMJ — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 11, 2022

I don’t have the feature yet with my Google Pixel Buds Pro, though this is a staged rolled out that will take time to reach everyone. You’ll be able to access it from the sound settings in the Pixel Buds app. From there, you’ll be able to increase or decrease the volume of different frequency bands. What’s more, previous leaks have suggested that there are going to be multiple sound profiles to select from too that are all tuned differently, and Google has confirmed that there are going to be six profiles to choose from.

The equalizer is split into the following:

Upper treble

Treble

Mid

Bass

Lower bass

Once you configure the equalizer, these settings will be retained across all devices that you connect the earphones to. Furthermore, an additional feature has also been added that will allow you to individually control the volume of each earbud separately, allowing one to be louder than the other.

The update is ” slowly rolling out” to users now, and Google says it will be rolled out to everyone over the next week.