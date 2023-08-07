Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 Google's affordable and excellent TWS earbuds drop in price for a limited time. $59 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

If you're a Pixel or Android device user, Google's accessories are a great option, offering excellent functionality with subtle yet sleek designs. Although it's been a couple of years since the release of Google's Pixel Buds A-Series, these mid-range earbuds still offer a lot of value, especially when they are on sale. Now, for a limited time, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are on sale, knocking 40% off the retail price, which brings them down to just $59.

What's great about Google's Pixel Buds A-Series?

The Pixel Buds A-Series are light, compact, and come in a variety of colors like Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal. The earbuds offer rich, clear, and robust audio, while also providing nice features like Adaptive Sound, which can adjust the sound depending on your surroundings.

In addition to great audio for your ears, the earbuds also provide clear audio for callers, thanks to its beam-forming mics. Touch controls also make it easy to skip tracks, pause music, answer calls, and more. Best of all, the earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, which means you can feel confident using them in most scenarios.

As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to five hours of use, and also an additional 24 hours with the included charging case. If you're in a pinch and need to top up quickly, the earbuds can provide up to three hours of use from a quick 15-minute charge. While these aren't the best earbuds out right now, they're still pretty good, and since they're on sale, it's definitely one to check out if you're in the market for something new.