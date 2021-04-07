Google just might have leaked the Pixel Buds A itself

Google’s first foray into the world of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones came in the Pixel Buds. Launched during the Made By Google event in 2019, the second-gen Pixel Buds not only fixed many flaws of its predecessor but also improved the overall sound quality while getting rid of the wire. Last month, we learned that Google was working on a more affordable pair of earphones called Pixel Buds A. This was followed by a new report a week later that revealed some more info about the earphones, including their color schemes. Now Google might just have accidentally given us a first look at the Pixel Buds A.

In a recent email sent to Google Nest users (via Droid-Life), Google has attached a promotional slide showcasing various Nest products. Among these devices, there’s a small image of TWS earphones in a green colorway which seemingly fits the description of the rumored Pixel Buds A.

The image shows the earphones in an all-green color, with the interior of the case and inner plastic part also sporting the green color scheme. For reference, the existing Quite Mint model’s charging case has a black interior and inner plastic part, and ear tips are also black.

The shade of green is also much darker than the Quite Mint Pixel Buds. This matches the earlier report, which said the new Pixel Buds would sport a darker forest green color. Finally, the case shown in the image shows the charging LED located towards the top — close to the case lid. This charging light sits at the bottom on the current model, as you can see in the left image above.

The new Google TWS earphones are expected to retain the overall design of the 2nd generation Buds, but would likely ditch some features and functionality in favor of a more affordable price tag. Google already offers a more affordable version of the standard Pixel for the last 2 generations, and looks like the Mountain View giant is now looking to extend this same approach to its earphones lineup. Google hasn’t yet confirmed when it plans to unveil the Pixel Buds A, but there’s a good chance we might see it launch alongside the rumored Pixel 5a.

Featured image: Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) in Quite Mint