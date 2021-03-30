Google’s next Pixel Buds could be more affordable

Google is reportedly gearing up to release new wireless earbuds that could be more affordable than the existing Pixel Buds. The earbuds, called Pixel Buds A, are said to feature a similar design and functionality to the current Pixel Buds.

9to5Google reports the Pixel Buds A will launch in two colors: a darker forest green and white. The white model will allegedly feature an all-white bud design instead of black on the eartips, wings, and case interior. They’ll essentially follow the color scheme of Apple’s AirPods. The forest green, meanwhile, will be used on the inside of the charging case and the buds’ eartips and wings.

Pixel Buds A mockup in all-white via 9to5Google

It’s unclear what will differentiate the Pixel Buds A from the existing Pixel Buds. 9to5Google doesn’t provide details on this front, but it’s possible the more affordable earbuds will feature inferior battery life and no sweat and water resistance. It’s also possible the case the new earbuds come with won’t support wireless charging.

At $179, the Pixel Buds are priced competitively, but there’s certainly room for a more affordable model. Expanding its wireless earbud lineup will also allow Google to better compete against Apple, Samsung, and other OEMs that offer similar products.

The latest report comes on the heels of a recent FCC filing — spotted by 9to5Google — that pointed to new Pixel Buds on the horizon. It’s possible the Pixel Buds A in today’s report are the new earbuds that were identified in the FCC filing.

Google is also rumored to be launching a Pixel 5a which, as you may have guessed, will be a more affordable Pixel 5. Whenever that event takes place could also see the debut of the Pixel Buds A — an event to announce two affordable devices. It’s unclear when either of these devices will be announced, but a springtime launch could be a possibility.

Featured image is of the Pixel Buds