Google Pixel Buds A Google Pixel Buds A The Google Pixel Buds A-series are fantastic value for money, offering good sound, a flush design, water resistance, and seamless Android integration. $49 at Amazon

There is no shortage of great wireless earbuds deals this Black Friday week. We have already seen many popular earbuds getting massive price drops, including the Sennheiser CX Plus, OnePlus Buds Pro, and more. Now, Google is joining the party with a great deal on its Pixel Buds A-Series.

The Pixel Buds A-series are pretty reasonably priced earbuds for what they bring to the table. Normally available for $99, they're down to just $50 in this early Cyber Monday deal. That's a new all-time low for the earbuds, beating the previous sale price of $64 we saw earlier this week. At the time of writing, only Clearly White and Charcoal colors are down to $49; the Dark Olive colorway is still at $64.

The Pixel Buds A-series are not as premium and feature-packed as the newly launched Pixel Buds Pro, but they have a lot going for them. Featuring custom 12mm dynamic drivers, these earbuds produce rich audio without overdoing bass or treble. And although they miss out on active noise cancellation, they provide good passive isolation. They also have a feature called Adaptive Sound, which automatically adjusts volume based on ambient noise, so you don't have to fiddle with the volume slider. The buds come with three ear-tip sizes and a stabilizer arc for a snug and secure fit, while sweat resistance means you can safely use them for workouts. Call quality is also good thanks to beamforming mics which do a great job filtering out background noise. As for the battery life, the Pixel Buds A-series are rated for 5 hours of continuous playback time, which can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case.