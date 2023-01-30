A new update has been rolled out to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. So if you own a pair, be sure to head to the app for the latest update.

The Pixel Buds A-series has received updates in the past, fixing a buggy bass slider, with a larger update prior, that brought plenty of new features. But it looks like now, a new update has rolled out to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, getting its first update for the year. The new firmware update comes in as version 3.519.0 and while there isn't a changelog at this time, given that it's a minor update, this will most likely mean just some bug fixes.

The Google Pixel Buds A-series first made its debut back in June 2021 and for the most part, these are excellent and affordable TWS earbuds that offer a lot under the hood. You get excellent audio thanks to its custom driver, delivering crisp highs and deep lows. While it might not have active noise-canceling, it does have adaptive audio, allowing the music to adjust based on the kind of environment that you're in. Those that love to have long calls will enjoy the earbuds comfort, along with its ability to capture your voice clearly using beam forming microphones.

In addition to the features above, you get touch controls, allowing you to easily answer calls, or skip music tracks with just a simple tap on the earbuds. Furthermore, you get water resistance that can take a light rain shower or withstand a heavy workout. When it comes to battery life, you're looking at up to five hours of use on a single charge, and another 25 hours of charging with the supplied case. If you ever lose them, you can ping them with sound if they are nearby or just try and find them on a map.

If you are looking to update, you can head to the Pixel Buds app, jump into the Settings menu, navigate to the More settings option, and they start the Firmware update. We'll be sure to update this when we get a firm grasp at what's changed or what kinds of bugs have been fixed. If you're shopping for wireless earbuds, there are some excellent options, but if you're trying to stick with Google, the Pixel Buds A-series is the most affordable option you can buy, costing $99 and comign in three different colors: Clearly White, Charcoal, and Dark Olive.

Source: 9to5Google