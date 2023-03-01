We've come a long way when it comes to wireless earbuds. While it used to be that you had to sacrifice features in order to find a pair at an affordable price point, that's no longer the case, with plenty of great options now on the market from a variety of different brands. Although the Google Pixel Buds A-Series aren't the best wireless earbuds out right now, they're still a great option, with Google still offering support for the earbuds through software updates. Although a successor isn't on the horizon, it looks like Google is preparing a new color option, which could makes it debut in the coming months.

According to Kuba Wojciechowski of Twitter, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series will arrive in a new color this year, potentially even be announced as early Google I/O 2024. While there isn't a current date set for the event, Google I/O has typically taken place in May or June. Although a new color could be introduced, it doesn't look the wireless earbuds will get any technical changes, as Wojciechowski does not make any mentioned of new features or improvements. But there's nothing wrong with getting a new color, especially when the earbuds are already pretty good quality.

In addition to sharing some images of what the earbuds could look like, Wojciechowski also followed up with some more details about the color, and how it could also be coming to the Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel Buds Pro are currently Google's highest model, offering impressive sound and active noise cancelling. What makes this bit of information more interesting is that the new headset color could coincide with the launch of the Pixel 7a, which could also come a similar blue color. Naturally, these are just bits and pieces from Wojciechowski, so there's always a chance that something could change.

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski (Twitter)