Google Pixel Buds A-series makes its way to more markets

In June this year, Google launched an affordable pair of TWS earbuds dubbed Pixel Buds A-series. At the time, the company launched the earbuds in the US and Canada only, but it’s now bringing them to more markets. The Pixel Buds A-series is now up for pre-order in the UK and Europe, and it will go on sale in India starting August 25th.

The Pixel Buds A-Series look almost the same as the second-gen Pixel Buds, featuring an oval carrying case and a minimal circular design. The earbuds feature the same sound and microphone quality as the premium models, and they also offer Adaptive Sound support. The Pixel Buds A- series offers 5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also feature quick charge support, which provides an additional three hours of playback in just 15 minutes.

Unlike the second-gen Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A-series doesn’t offer wireless charging support and swipe gestures for volume control. However, it does offer sweat and water resistance (earbuds only). For more information about the new Pixel Buds A-series, check out this post. If you’re looking to purchase a new pair of TWS earbuds and you aren’t completely sold on the Pixel Buds A-series, check out our post on the best true wireless earbuds for other recommendations.

Pixel Buds A-series pricing and availability

The Pixel Buds A-series is available for pre-order on the Google Store in the UK and Europe. The earbuds are priced at £99.99 and €99, respectively. In India, the earbuds will be available for ₹9,999 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq starting August 25th. The Pixel Buds A-series will be available in two colorways — Clearly White and Dark Olive.