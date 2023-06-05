Google Pixel Buds Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. $160 at Best Buy $160 at Amazon

There are a lot of personal audio device options out there, but the Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds available and are an especially great option if you're a Google Pixel phone user. The earbuds are compatible with other products, too, making them great overall, more so now that they have received a discount, knocking the price down to $160, which is 20 percent off its normal retail price.

What's great about the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

The Google Pixel Buds Pro offers impressive sound, excellent ANC, up to 31 hours of listening time with included charging case, and plenty more. Perhaps the most important thing about the Google Pixel Buds Pro is that they are always being improved. When first released, they weren't exactly the most complete earbuds package available, but over time, the company introduced important software updates that drastically improved the sound and experience.

Google introduced a five-band equalizer, giving users the power to really tune the sound quality of the earbuds and also added support for spatial audio, delivering an immersive audio experience. We've also seen that Google could bring even more enhancements, like introducing Pixel Clear Calling to the earbuds too. In addition to all the technology, the earbuds come in a wide range of colors, like Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass, giving you the option to choose the look that's right for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

Google has done an excellent job of keeping the Pixel Buds Pro updated, bringing new features while also improving the quality of the product over time. The Pixel Buds Pro are generally $200, but right now, the pricing has dropped considerably, coming in at $160. While there are cheaper alternatives, the support that Google has provided and will continue to provide is well worth the extra money you'll spend. These earbuds are especially great if you own a Pixel smartphone but will work with any device.