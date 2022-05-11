The all-new Google Pixel Buds Pro with ANC arrive in July for $199

After a major leak last week, Google has finally announced the latest addition to its wireless earbuds hardware lineup, the Pixel Buds Pro. The earbuds will be available in four colors, come priced at $199, and will go on sale starting in July.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s latest foray into the world of personal audio products, intent on delivering powerful sound in a compact package. The earbuds will house a custom-designed 11 mm speaker driver, with ANC beings its headlining feature. According to Google, its ANC technology is head and shoulders above its competitors, delivering the best experience possible thanks to its custom audio processor. The six-core audio chip is driven by Google-developed algorithms, which have been tuned by Google’s own internal audio team. In order to provide the best possible ANC, the chip also has a neural processing engine, which can analyze external sounds with extremely low latency.

In order to provide the best experience, Google must build on the technology mentioned above, and also take into consideration the physical aspects of the hardware and how it conforms to the ear. In order to get the best results, Google states that it is important to have a great seal. The tips of the earbuds need to create a seal with the ears in order to create the most optimal ANC experience. This isn’t always possible due to the differences in ear shapes, but Google has managed to compensate for this issue with something it is dubbing “Silent Seal” technology. This technology compensates for audio leakage, maximizing the noise that gets canceled. The Google Pixel Buds Pro will also offer a transparency mode, which will let outside noise in, creating a seamless experience between the user and the outside world.

The Pixel Buds Pro isn’t limited to just delivering excellent audio quality in-ear, but will also be able to deliver quality audio thanks to its beamforming microphone array that will use a “noise-suppression algorithm” to filter out unwanted external sounds like wind and traffic. Google’s six-core audio chip will drive this kind of experience, with the end result being higher quality audio for both entertainment and calls.

The Pixel Buds Pro will offer up to 11 hours of listening time in standard mode or 7 hours when listening with ANC activated. It will build on current Pixel Buds technology, making use of all Google services like getting help from the Assistant or real-time language translations. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro will also have multi-point connectivity, allowing the earbuds to seamlessly transition from your laptop to your phone without the need for user interaction. Sometime in the future, the Pixel Buds Pro will be updated to offer spatial audio support as well.

While you can’t pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro right now, you can sign up to be notified of its release. The Pixel Buds Pro will be available for pre-order on July 21 for $199. The earbuds will come in four colors: Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass.