Thanks to these limited-time Black Friday deals, you can grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro or A-Series for up to $50 off.

Black Friday is upon us, and some tempting mobile accessory deals are already pouring in. If you've been eyeing the Google Pixels Buds Pro or Google Pixel Buds A-Series, now might be the best time to grab a pair. You can now respectively save $50 and $35 on these wireless earbuds. The best part? These deals are available through both Best Buy and Amazon. So you get to pick your retailer of choice when going for either of the buds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro and grab a pair for just $150 during this limited-time Black Friday deal. These typically sell for two hundred bucks. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Google Pixel Buds A Google Pixel Buds A The affordable Google Pixel Buds A-Series drop to an even cheaper price. You can now claim a unit by spending just $65, instead of a hundred bucks. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

For those unfamiliar with the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Google Pixel Buds A-Series, the two products have a lot in common. For starters, they're both compatible with Android and iOS, thanks to the dedicated companion app. Additionally, both offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, Find My Device, Fast Pair, and more.

While there are some notable differences between the Pro and A-Series, those who can't justify paying $150 for the higher-end model can still enjoy a decent wireless listening experience. If you're looking for the most premium pick in this department, then the Pro is the one to go for. It features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, Bluetooth multipoint, a longer battery life, and wireless charging support.

Which of the two Google Pixel Buds models will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.