After offering amazing discounts on the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series, Amazon and Best Buy now have the Google Pixel Buds Pro on sale for Black Friday. The premium truly wireless earbuds are easily among the best on the market, and they're an absolute steal at the discounted price of $149.99.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro $149.99 $199.99 Save $50 The Google Pixel Buds Pro are once again down to their lowest price thanks to Amazon and Best Buy's ongoing Black Friday sale. Order yours now by following the link below. $149.99 at Best Buy $149.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro secured a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 for good reason. As we highlighted in our review, the earbuds sound great, have good battery life, and offer almost all the features you get on more expensive options from Sony and Apple, including active noise cancellation. Now that they're available at nearly half the price as other premium TWS earbuds, they're easy to recommend for all Android users.

The Pixel Buds Pro also offer a couple of useful integrations with Google's Pixel lineup of smartphones, including Fast Pair support and Multipoint. As its name suggests, Fast Pair offers a quick and easy way to connect your earbuds to your smartphones. Multipoint, on the other hand, lets you connect the Pixel Buds Pro to two devices simultaneously. The feature intelligently switches the earbuds between the connected devices based on your usage.

For instance, if you connect your earbuds to a phone and tablet, they'll seamlessly switch to your phone as soon as you get a call, even if you're playing media on your tablet. Once you're done, the earbuds will switch back to the tablet without requiring any input. You'll also hear important notifications from both connected devices simultaneously.

Note that you'll need compatible devices for this feature to work as intended. Fortunately for you, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also available at discounted prices for Black Friday, so you can buy one now if you don't own a Pixel phone.