Key Takeaways Google Pixel Buds Pro deliver balanced audio, block out background noise, and have up to 31 hours of battery life.

The earbuds provide comfort with pressure relief and can be worn for hours without discomfort.

The active noise canceling is powerful, and the audio quality is impressive, making them a great choice for Android users.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $119 $200 Save $81 The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. $120 at Amazon $119 at Best Buy

If you're on the market this Black Friday for a pair of in-ear earphones, then the Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best that I've ever used. They're my personal go-to when listening to music casually or going out for a run, and at $120 for Black Friday, they're an absolute steal. Seriously, if you're looking for a pair of earphones and you're overwhelmed in a sea of very similar products, you can't go wrong with these.

Why I love the Google Pixel Buds Pro

I love the Pixel Buds Pro for a number of reasons, and the biggest is the comfort they provide. They monitor pressure build-up in your ear as you listen to them and actively relieve pressure as you listen to music if they need to, meaning that you never really feel like your ears are plugged when you're listening to music. They feel a lot more passive as a result, and I can wear them for hours at a time without getting uncomfortable.

As well, wearing them for hours at a time is made possible by the long battery life that they have. They're rated for nearly seven hours of straight listening time once removed from the case with noise-canceling on, and I've reached that once or twice. I can seriously wear these all day, which is a rarity for any pair of earphones. The case also charges them up a good few times, and with wireless charging capabilities, it's very easy to leave on a charging puck at home.

In terms of noise cancelation and audio quality, these earphones have really impressed me. Their passive noise reduction is excellent, and their active noise canceling is powerful too, especially when taking public transport. The audio quality when these first launched needed some work, but the balanced audio profile that Google released in an update shortly after their launch really turned things around.

Overall, the Google Pixel Buds Pro have been a great travel companion that have also served me well in the gym even when running, which is something not all earphones get right. As a personal recommendation, these are a fantastic pair of some of the best earphones that you can't go wrong with for $120. There are plenty of worse earphones that cost significantly more, and these are some of the best out there for Android users right now.