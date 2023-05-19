The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds out right now and for good reasons. While it didn't come out of the gate in its best form, the earbuds have been slowly improved over the past year with important software updates. One of the more impactful updates introduced a five-band equalizer, allowing users to really tune the sound quality, which was not so great from the factory. The company also added support for spatial audio, bringing a truly immersive experience to Pixel Buds Pro users. Now it looks like Google is going to add more improvements to the audio experience by introducing Clear Calling.

The folks at 9to5Google have shared details about a major update set to hit the Pixel Buds Pro in the coming months. As of now, it's unclear how the earbuds will handle the Clear Calling feature. Since this is a feature that's currently handled locally on phones, the earbuds could take this on or maybe it will rely on a tethered Pixel handset. Regardless, gaining better audio experience is a clear win here, and it can't come soon enough.

If unfamiliar, Clear Calling is a feature that's currently exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and gives users a better way to communicate with people on the phone by enhancing a caller's voice and also reducing background noise. As you can imagine, this kind of technology is critical, considering that some of us are always on the go, and can't pop into a quiet place whenever a call needs to be picked up. By bringing this to the Pixel Buds Pro, users will now have a more convenient way to acces this highly useful feature.

In addition to Clear Calling, the source also reports that a feature called “Super Wide Band Speech” will also come in the update. The feature will improve voice quality by increasing the bandwidth from 16kHz to 32kHz. By increasing the bandwidth, calls should sound fuller, in turn providing a better experience. While this is quite exciting, it looks like “Super Wide Band speech” might not be able to be deployed without the help of wireless carrier support as there is mention of "5G voice services" in documentation for the feature.

As mentioned before, we should expect to see an update with these features arrive in the coming months. While the earbuds are currently a great buy, improvements like these are what differentiate cheaper wireless earbuds against something that initially costs a little more up front. These are the types of updates that are critical in prolonging the life of a product for years to come.