Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, with mouth-watering discounts on a range of products, including some of the best wireless earbuds. And since the Google Pixel Buds Pro qualify as one and are down to their lowest price ever, now is the right time to cash in on the opportunity if you're on the lookout for a pair of premium quality true wireless earbuds.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are now available at $119.99, down from their original pricing of $199.99. This is a lucrative discount of $80, which applies to all the color variants of the earbuds. You have six color options to choose from without losing the discount. With that saving, you can easily buy the best laptop backpacks and still have money left to buy the best VPN services.

What's great about Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds

The Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds shine primarily due to three reasons. They feature a great design and look, just enough to catch your attention. You also get good active noise cancelation (ANC) for blocking background noise. The earbuds offer seven hours of listening on a single charge when the ANC is turned on and 11 hours without it. You can get up to 31 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

If you're wondering about the out-of-the-box tuning issues, they've been fixed through a software update. That means you don't have to spend extra time fine-tuning to get the best audio experience. Besides, the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds have great touch controls and multipoint support and are comfortable to wear for long periods and stay in your ears when you're working out, as pointed out by our Lead Technical Editor Adam Conway in his Pixel Buds Pro earbuds review.

However, the best experience of the Pixel Buds Pro is with Google's Pixel phones, especially with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The earbuds support Bluetooth Super Wideband on these Pixel handsets, ensuring higher quality audio transmission over Bluetooth connection. Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro are an excellent pair of earbuds, even more so because the price has dropped to the lowest ever. Don't miss this deal while it lasts.