Google’s flagship TWS earbuds are now available for purchase in the U.S.

Alongside the Pixel 6a, Google showcased a new pair of premium TWS earbuds — the Pixel Buds Pro — at I/O this year. At the time, the company released plenty of details about the earbuds. However, it did not bring the earbuds to the market. That changes today as the Pixel Buds Pro is now finally available for immediate purchase in the U.S., after being available for pre-order last week.

In case you missed Google’s initial announcement, here’s a quick overview of the all-new Pixel Buds Pro. The premium TWS earbuds house custom-designed 11mm drivers, a custom six-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms to deliver a premium ANC experience, and three microphones each with wind-blocking mesh covers for enhanced voice quality in calls.

Although Google hasn’t shared the exact battery capacity for the Pixel Buds Pro, it claims that the TWS earbuds can last up to 11 hours on a single charge without ANC and up to 7 hours with ANC enabled. The charging case further adds up to 31 hours of playback time (without ANC) and it features wireless charging as well. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, while the charging case gets an IPX2 certification.

As far as features are concerned, the Pixel Buds Pro offer ANC support with a transparency mode, a volume EQ, active in-ear pressure relief for added comfort during long-term use, and Fast Pair audio switching. The earbuds also feature capacitive touch sensors for music, call, and Assistant controls, an IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection, and a motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope.

The Pixel Buds Pro comes in four colorways — Charcoal, Fog, Coral, and Lemongrass — at a price of $199. If you’re in the market for a new pair of premium TWS earbuds, you can purchase the Pixel Buds Pro by following the link provided above.

Are you going to buy the Pixel Buds Pro, or will you go with another pair of premium TWS earbuds in the same price range? Let us know in the comments section below.