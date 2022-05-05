Google could be working on a Pixel Buds Pro with spatial audio and head tracking support

Google is allegedly working on a new pair of TWS earbuds called the Pixel Buds Pro. Although the company has not shared any details about the wireless earbuds so far, YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that the earphones will come in four colorways.

In a recent tweet, Prosser has revealed that the Pixel Buds Pro is coming soon, and it will be available in four color options — Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog.

Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜 Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 3, 2022

While we haven’t heard any other rumors about the Pixel Buds Pro, it makes sense for Google to launch premium TWS earbuds, given its recent work on spatial audio and head tracking support in Android 13. Google’s acquisition of 3D-audio company Dysonics further adds fuel to the rumor.

This would absolutely not surprise me given Google’s work on spatial audio + head tracking support in Android 13, especially their secrecy around the latter. Plus, there’s BLE Audio support in Android now too. https://t.co/yJHcKCF4dy — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 3, 2022

Prosser’s tweet doesn’t offer any additional details about the TWS earbuds, but the “Pro” moniker leads us to believe that the earbuds could pack premium features like active noise cancellation (ANC), along with spatial audio and head tracking support. The tweet doesn’t reveal a tentative launch date either. But there’s a chance Google might share some details about the Pixel Buds Pro at its upcoming I/O 2022 developer conference, along with info about the upcoming Pixel 6A and the rumored Pixel Watch. Make sure you stay tuned to our coverage next week so that you don’t miss any important announcements from Google.

If these rumors stand true, the Pixel Buds Pro will be the third device in Google’s TWS earbuds lineup, following the original Pixel Buds from 2017 and the affordable Pixel Buds A-series from last year.

Featured image: Pixel Buds A-Series