The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds out right now. But it looks like the Pixel Buds Pro are going to get even better, as the company has now announced that it has started rolling out spatial audio support, giving users a new type of listening experience. Although the update will begin rolling out today, the firm states that it will take a few weeks for the update to roll out to all users.

While the technology isn't new, spatial audio has been all the rage with earbuds and headphones since it was introduced by Apple and its AirPods Pro some years ago. Since then, companies have slowly added it to its own products, giving users an enhanced listening experience. As far as what spatial audio can offer listeners, for the most part, it's going to provide a more immersive audio experience.

Naturally, earbuds and headphones only have a certain amount of drivers, but through the magic of software, a new depth can be added, making it seem like sound is coming from all around you. Furthermore, the audio is tracked, meaning that when you move your head position, the audio will also shift as well. Of course, just having the hardware doesn't help much, and you'll still need content in order to take advantage of the effect.

Luckily, there are lots of apps out now with heavy hitters like Netflix, HBO Max, and even YouTube offering support for spatial audio. If you're not able to find any content, Google has produced a episode of its podcast using spatial audio, so you can get a sample of how it sounds. In order to take advantage of spatial audio support on the Pixel Buds Pro, you'll need to update to the latest version of the firmware, and you'll need a smartphone that also supports it like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 7 series.

Source: Google