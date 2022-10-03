Google debuts Pixel Collection design video ahead of October 6 event

Leading up to the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has been teasing the world with its carefully crafted design videos, giving us a closer look at the devices it has in store for its Made by Google event. This time, Google is bringing the whole Pixel family into the mix, offering a video that shows off the design of its whole collection.

The video is a mishmash of products, showing off the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Buds Pro. As for the Pixel 7 devices, we get to see the exclusive Lemongrass colorway of the Pixel 7 and exclusive Hazel variant of the Pixel 7 Pro. Plus, we get treated to extreme close-ups of the phone’s camera visors, and the refined bezel and digital crown of the Pixel Watch. Google also gives us a couple of shots of the Pixel Buds Pro, along with an x-ray view of its internals. Despite the video being short, it does give fans a lot to see, and certainly builds anticipation.

While Google has shown off pretty much everything about the phones, there are still some details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that we know very little about. The Pixel series has never just been about hardware, with Google’s added features through software making it special, standing out amongst its peers. Hopefully, it will have some interesting surprises to share at its Made by Google event taking place on October 6. Luckily, we know that Google will offer pre-orders for the phones on the same day of the event. While we don’t have official pricing of the devices straight from Google, they should be comparable to last year’s models. Furthermore, there have been rumors and leaks suggesting some excellent promotional pushes will be involved, so we can look forward to that if they are true.

Source: Google (YouTube)