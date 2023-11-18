It might not be officially Black Friday yet but deals events are already in full swing, and many brands are offering amazing deals. Whether you want a high-end laptop, an Apple device, or an SSD or NAS to upgrade your setup, you can find incredible discounts on different gadgets. Google isn't sitting this discount craze out either and is offering deals on multiple Pixel devices — up to 43% off. If you've been eyeing the new Pixel 8 series, the Pixel Buds Pro, the Pixel Fold, or more, now's the best time to get them.

Google Pixel 8

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 is one of this year's best phones. It has a colorful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, the new Tensor G3 chipset, on-device AI features, and an incredible battery life. This phone also has a top-notch camera system, providing beautiful images in dark and well-lit scenarios. $549 at Amazon (128GB model) $609 at Amazon (256GB model)

The Google Pixel 8 was launched this year and has since garnered a lot of attention. Not only does it have incredible specs and cameras, but it also has on-device AI features that are likely to transform how you use your phone. Also, unlike most Android phones, the Pixel 8 is set to get up to seven years of updates, meaning your phone will remain relevant until 2030. Grab it now for $549 instead of the usual $700 in this Black Friday deal.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Pixel 8 Pro is Google's highest-end smartphone. It sports a beautiful 6.7-inch LTPO display, Tensor G3 chipset, 5G capabilities, an all-day battery life, and a camera system that offers incredible images. $799 at Amazon (128GB model) $859 at Amazon (256GB model)

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is Google's most powerful phone yet, with a sleek design, a stunning display, and incredible on-device machine learning power. The Pixel 8 Pro also has four updated cameras that work with Google's iconic software to provide gorgeous images and videos in low-light or well-lit environments. The beautiful thing is that with this Black Friday deal, you can now get the 256GB model for $859 instead of $1,059, or the 128GB model for just $799.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic device you want to pay attention to. This phone has everything from an incredible camera system to a beautiful software experience and excellent AI capabilities. And to make things better, it's now $250 cheaper. $649 at Amazon (128GB model) $749 at Amazon (256GB model)

While the Pixel 8 series might be the rave of the moment, last year's Pixel 7 series are still some of the best Android devices you can buy. It has Google's Tensor G2 processor, providing excellent camera, software, and AI capabilities. The Pixel 7 Pro also offers smooth scrolling and excellent fps thanks to its 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and its all-day battery life ensures you can play and work efficiently.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 The Google Pixel 7a perfectly bridges affordability and top-notch specs. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a fantastic camera lineup, and a sleek design that'll attract curiosity. The Tensor G2 also powers this phone, offering intuitive AI capabilities to improve the user experience. $374 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a budget Android device with enough capabilities to be considered high-spec, look no further than the Google Pixel 7a. It might be the least of the Pixel 7 series, but this phone can hold its own. Its features include 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, excellent battery life, fantastic camera software, and incredible battery life. This limited-time Black Friday deal is taking $125 off its original $499 price, so grab it as soon as possible.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds $120 $200 Save $80 The Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds you can get. They fit nicely into the ears, offer noise-cancellation, and last up to 31 hours with the charging case. $120 at Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's best earbuds, and they, of course, work seamlessly with other Pixel devices. They have excellent noise cancelation, allowing you to drown out outside noise. And when you feel like coming back to Earth or having a discussion, the transparency mode makes it possible without having to turn off your music or podcast. With this limited-time Black Friday deal, you can snag them for $80 cheaper than their usual $200 price.

Google Pixel Buds A series

Google Pixel Buds A Series $59 $99 Save $40 The Google Pixel Buds A series is your best option if you need inexpensive and comfortable earbuds. They are water resistant, work with Google Assistant, and have up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. $59 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds A are some of the most affordable true wireless earbuds on the market. And thanks to this Black Friday deal, they are even cheaper. While they don't feature high-end tech like noise cancelation, they do offer top specs like high-quality audio, excellent comfort, water resistance for workouts, and adaptive sound so you can be aware of what's happening around you. These earbuds used to be $99, but if you act fast, you can get them for just $59 this Black Friday.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet $399 $499 Save $100 If you want a tablet to play music, watch videos while cooking, or quickly catch up on your emails, the Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice. It's an 11-inch device that helps you manage your home while serving as an entertainment outlet. $399 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet isn't the most powerful of the bunch, but it's good at what it does. This tablet is the perfect smart home hub, allowing you to manage your smart accessories from one interface. It's also a great entertainment device, and when you put on the speaker-dock it comes with, you get immersive sound that's better than the speakers in the tablet. This device can be anything you want: a tablet, a speaker, a control center, or an entertainment hub. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal and get it for $399 instead of $499.

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold $1399 $1799 Save $400 Small, light, and elegant, the Google Pixel Fold is a device that lets you multitask efficiently. It's a phone that doubles as a tablet, providing you with top-notch flexibility. $1399 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Fold is one of the best Android devices for multitaskers. It has a 5.8-inch front display and a 7.6-inch primary display. Unlike many of its competitors, this foldable is lighter, and the front display is easy to use. The hinge is also durable, and you can use your phone in hands-free mode, allowing you to enjoy media content and take pictures without touching your device.

Like many Google devices released this year, the Pixel Fold also has many AI capabilities that improve the user experience. You can get it for $400 cheaper by using this limited-time Black Friday deal.

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 The Google Pixel Watch is an incredible piece of hardware. It has a stylish design, durable straps, multiple workout modes, and excellent health features, making it a worthy recommendation. $200 at Amazon (Wi-Fi only) $250 at Amazon (LTE)

The original Google Pixel Watch is still one of the best and most affordable smartwatches you can buy today. It has a modern design, a bright, responsive screen, and multiple heart features, such as a heart rate tracker, stress tracker, and more. It's also integrated with Fitbit, giving you six months of Fitbit Premium for free when you purchase this watch. Add that to this Black Friday discount that takes $150 off, and you can tell this is an excellent deal.

These are the best Google Pixel deals you can get this Black Friday. Remember that these are limited-time deals, so the faster you grab yours, the better. And if you have laptops, monitors, and other accessories on your wish list, you can clear them with these Black Friday deals.