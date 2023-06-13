The Google Pixel Feature Drop for June has finally arrived, and while many expected the update to arrive last week, it looks like the company is now making it a habit of releasing the updates a bit later than usual. The latest Feature Drop arrives a week later than expected, but that doesn't mean it's not packed with new features, like Emoji Wallpapers, speaker labels for Pixel Recorder, new safety features, and more. So if you are a Pixel or Pixel Watch user in a supported region, you can now start taking advantage by downloading the latest update.

Pixel phones

So first, let's talk first about the features that are coming to all Pixel smartphones. Emoji Wallpapers was a feature that was first shown off during Google I/O 2023, and now it's finally here. The feature gives users the ability to create wacky and custom wallpapers using their favorite emoji. The wallpaper editor can create wallpapers using 4,000 different emoji while at the same time applying different patterns and colors. What makes these creations even more fun is that the emoji in the wallpapers are interactive, adding just a bit more flair to the already wacky wallpaper creations.

Source: Google

With every update, the Pixel Recorder has just gotten better and better, adding new features to an otherwise standard audio recorder. The latest update brings Recorder Speaker Labels that can now be exported as transcripts to Google Docs. Users will also be able to generate speaker-labeled video clips and have the power to also search through audio recordings using these new speaker labels.

Source: Google

Pixel phones are also getting a boost when it comes to safety features, with Google improving Car Crash Detection by adding real-time location data and a call status with emergency contacts. This is on top of the feature already contacting emergency services when you've been in an accident. Google is also elevating Safety Check and Emergency sharing by giving users the ability to activate the feature with voice.

Source: Google

Regarding some specific features, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones will now be able to initialize self-timed photos with a hand gesture. Palm Timer is going to make it incredibly convenient when you need to take a group photo or just need to capture a photo for yourself when no one is around to help. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro's Macro Focus mode is coming to video, giving you the ability to get really close and personal with your subjects.

Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is also getting some new health tricks, like being able to track blood oxygen levels (SpO2) while sleeping. Furthermore, the watch will also send a notification if your heart rate gets too low or high. While these features aren't new to the health and fitness world, it's another great feature being added that will make a good smartwatch even better.

Now, with the latest Pixel Feature Drop, Google is also expanding some existing features on Pixel devices to new regions and even more languages.

For Pixel Phones: Multi-Device Controls: Quick access to smart home controls.

Quick access to smart home controls. Smart Features: Reduced rattling in vibration mode and Adaptive Charging.

Reduced rattling in vibration mode and Adaptive Charging. Google Assistant: Now more personalized and relatable with an array of voice options.

Now more personalized and relatable with an array of voice options. Android Spotlight Features: Find your belongings quickly and safely with Find My Device. For Pixel Watch: Google Assistant Expansion: Google Assistant in new languages and locales for Pixel Watch.

Google Assistant in new languages and locales for Pixel Watch. New ways to listen with Spotify : Three new tiles from Spotify for Wear OS.

: Three new tiles from Spotify for Wear OS. Elevate Your Style: New Metal Links bands are coming to the online Google Store and in Google retail locations starting June 16, 2023 – choose from Brushed Silver and Matte Black – for $199.99.

If you are interested and you have a compatible Pixel device, you can now download the update to take advantage of these features. Just head into the Settings menu, then the System section, and head into System Update. From here, just Check for updates, and you should be able to download the Pixel Feature Drop for June. If you don't see it yet, be patient, as the update could have a staggered roll-out depending on your region.