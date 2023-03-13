The Google Pixel Feature Drop for March has finally arrived. While many expected the update to arrive last week, some were left scratching their heads when the release day and time came and went. Regardless, it's better to get an update late then to not get one at all, and now Pixel users can start taking advantage of the new features included, with some even arriving to older Pixel devices.

In the latest Pixel Feature Drop, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners can expect improved performance when shooting low light photos. Google states that by introducing a new algorithm that takes advantage of its own Tensor SoC, Pixel 6 series devices will now be able to capture images faster when Night Sight is enabled. This improvement has been available for Pixel 7 series devices, but is now rolling out to the Pixel 6 series as well.

Since Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, older Pixel users have been clamoring to get their hands on. Well, you'll be happy to know that the long wait is finally over, as currently supported Pixel handsets will now have access to Magic Eraser. That means if you've got a Pixel 4a or newer, you're going to be able to remove unwanted objects from your photos. Furthermore, you'll also be able to take advantage of the camouflage tool that can blend objects into the image to make the scene look more seamless.

In addition to Magic Eraser, older supported Pixel devices will now also gain access to Direct My Call+, allowing users to easily navigate phone menus when calling a toll-free number. When this mode is activated and all the criteria are met, the dialer will automatically display the call menu options, giving you a visual on what's being said, so you can easily make selections. For the most part this is a handy tool if you don't like being on the phone for extended periods when trying to get through to a company or service.

A minor addition in the update, going forward, Google Pixel owners should expect to see the Health Connect app pre-installed on their devices, as it will now be included. Previously, users had to install the app by going to the Google Play Store. In addition, Google also announced that Fall Detection would be rolling out to Pixel Watch owners, which is something we reported late last month.

This is all well and good, but we have to say, the Pixel Feature Drop from last quarter was a bit more exciting, offering users more to process and explore. While this isn't really a bad thing, as any update are welcome ones, but hopefully the next Pixel Feature Drop will give users a bit more to chew on.