The Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for quite some time, but the official release is now just around the corner, as Google took to Twitter to show off its first foldable coming May 10. The Pixel Fold announcement was also accompanied by a short video clip, giving users a good look at the phone from all angles. The announcement comes as a complete surprise but also a very welcome one.

Unfortunately, we don't get confirmation of any specifications or pricing, but the short clip included gives us a very good look at the physical elements of the phone like its iconic Pixel series camera bar on the rear, elegant polished chassis, and large inner display with substantial bezels. Thankfully, we're only a few days out from the official reveal, which will take place during Google I/O 2023.

It's nice to finally get official word from Google about this product, but we've been getting unofficial looks and information about the foldable handset over the past month. The most recent leak showed off flawless renders of the handset which look to be official promotional images. But when it comes to the specifications, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech shared that the foldable will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and will have two storage options with 256GB and 512GB.

Source: Google

The outer display will measure in at 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2208x1840 pixels, while the inner display will measure in at 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2092x1080 pixels. Both panels will be capable of achieving a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. As far as other details, the rear camera setup will feature a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.8MP telephoto with five times optical zoom, and a 10.8MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture.

Source: Google

There will also be a 9.5MP f/2.2 aperture front camera and 8MP f/2.0 aperture selfie camera that will be located on the inner display. Now, the biggest piece of the puzzle, is pricing, with Prosser sharing that the 256GB model will come in at $1,799, while the 512GB model will come in at $1,919. There will also be a preorder promotion that will bundle in a Pixel Watch for free. Of course, this is all leaked information so there is the chance that things could change. But luckily we won't have to wait long as Google I/O is just around the corner.