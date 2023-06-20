AT&T has come out of the gates strong with its preorder offers this year, giving current and potential customers plenty of reasons to sign up for its wireless service. While many were shocked by the carrier's $180 Razr+ promo, it's now dropping an even better deal that takes things up a notch by offering up the Google Pixel Fold for half off, starting at just $900. The $900 price point will be for the model with 256GB of internal storage, while the 512GB model will cost just a little more, coming in at $1,080. Of course, you'll need to sign up for a plan with AT&T, but this will be one of the best Pixel Fold deals available.

Google Pixel Fold $900 $1880 Save $980 AT&T is offering an impressive deal that knocks 50% off the retail price of the Pixel Fold during its preorder phase. $900 at AT&T

The Pixel Fold features an elegant design and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 that's paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and is available with up to 512GB of internal storage. It has a 4,821mAh battery and comes packed with a number of cameras, including a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. You'll also get a 9.5MP outer selfie camera and a 8MP selfie camera located on the inside display. Despite its foldable design, you do get some protection from the elements with its IPX8 rating.

For the most part, this will be one of the most highly anticipated foldables this year, and if you're curious about it, you can check out our hands-on impressions of it. As stated before, in order to qualify for the AT&T promotion, users will need to sign up for an AT&T unlimited wireless plan and maintain that line of service for 36 months. For the $900 256GB model, subscribers can expect to pay $25 per month, while the $1,080 512GB model will be priced at $30 per month.

In addition to its promotion on the Google Pixel Fold, AT&T is also offering a deal on the Pixel 7a, which can be had for just $2 per month. There's also a deal on the Pixel 7 Pro which can be had for just $10 per month. These promotions don't require a trade-in and only require signing up for an unlimited plan with AT&T for 36 months. Of course, if you're not really keen on signing up for a contract, you can always purchase it without a plan from Google and Amazon.