It looks like we're getting more details about Google's upcoming Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. Apparently, both of these devices will be announced during Google I/O 2023. Perhaps what makes this latest bit of information more exciting is that they will both be available to purchase in June.

According to WinFuture, the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a will both be announced during this year's Google I/O developer conference. As far as other details, it looks like both smartphones could receive a June release, with the Pixel Fold coming in just one variant at launch. This model will pack just 256GB of internal storage, but will come in two colors: Carbon and Porcelain. Unfortunately, it seems as though pricing isn't quite available yet, or the value isn't as reliable as some of the previous information.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, the news outlet also secured details about the upcoming Pixel 7a, which we've seen quite a bit of lately. As mentioned before, this device will also make its retail debut in June, and should arrive in at least three colors: Carbon, Cotton, and Arctic Blue. When it comes to internal storage sizes, there will be a 128GB model and the price should come in at around 500 euros.

While the information about the Pixel 7a isn't all that unexpected, the Pixel Fold being announced in May and arriving in June is quite a shocker. The first foldable from Google has been rumored for quite some time and many had assumed that it would arrive in 2022. If these rumors do end up being true, 2023 could end up offering delivering a lot more foldables to the market, expanding the space beyond just what Samsung has offered.

Source: WinFuture