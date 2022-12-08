More details about the long-rumored Google Pixel Fold have now surfaced online, and it seems like the device will be more compact than we previously assumed. The latest leak suggests that Google will opt for a form factor similar to the Oppo Find N.

Renowned leaker OnLeaks claims the Google Pixel Fold will measure around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm unfolded, making it slightly wider than the Oppo Find N and about the same height. However, it will be significantly wider and shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, making it less unwieldy. The device will also be slimmer than both, but its chunky camera bump will increase its thickness to 8.3mm.

OnLeaks further reveals that the Google Pixel Fold will pack a 7.69-inch foldable display with a right-aligned cutout in the top bezel for a selfie camera and a 5.79-inch cover display with a centered hole-punch cutout. The leaker has also shared high-resolution renders that confirm the design we first saw last month.

As you can see in the attached renders, the Google Pixel Fold will feature a camera visor on the back that resembles the Pixel 7 Pro but doesn't flow over the sides. It will house a triple camera setup, an LED flash, and a microphone. The device's cover screen will have rounded edges and thick bezels, and its main foldable screen will also get a similar treatment. The Pixel Fold's volume rocker and power button will reside on its right edge, with the power button doubling up as a fingerprint scanner.

Although OnLeaks hasn't shared further details about the Pixel Fold's hardware, we suspect it will pack Google's Tensor G2 SoC. On the software front, the phone will likely run Android 13 out of the box with optimizations to help users make the most of its foldable display. Rumor has it that Google could announce the Pixel Fold in May next year with a price tag of $1,799, but we'll have to wait a few months to know for sure.

Via: Howtoisolve