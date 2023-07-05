Launched earlier this year at a hefty $1,799, Google's Pixel Fold is one of the best folding smartphones that money can buy, alongside the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2. As we noted in our review, the device has a lot going for it, including an ergonomic design and great cameras. However, a new durability test now suggests that it may have some serious issues with its build quality.

Zack Nelson from the popular JerryRigEverything YouTube channel put the Pixel Fold through his array of torturous durability tests, and the phone failed spectacularly, especially when subjected to the dreaded bend test. As can be seen in the video, once Zack started applying pressure on the Pixel Fold, the frame simply snapped in half, killing the display and destroying the device for good.

Before the disastrous bend test, Zack put the Pixel Fold through the paces, carrying out an assortment of other tests. First up was the scratch test on the outer display, which resulted in light marks at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. On the inner display, however, the test resulted in light scratches at level 2, with deeper marks at level 3. The dismal scratch resistance is due to the use of plastic on the surface of the inner display, even though the panel itself is made from UTG (ultra-thin glass).

The device was then subjected to the burn test, whereby the outer display started showing clear signs of burn damage after about 16 seconds of exposure to fire. While the display remained functional, the burnt area never fully recovered, with the burn mark seemingly becoming permanent. Strangely, when the flame was held up to the inner display, the phone simply switched off after about 8 seconds due to overheating. As noted by Nelson, it was the first time any smartphone switched off due to overheating while performing the burn test.

As proven by the torture test, the Pixel Fold is not the most durable folding smartphone when compared to other similar devices, like the Z Fold 4 and Find N2. Unlike the Pixel Fold, both those devices passed the bend test and burn test with flying colors, meaning they could be more durable than the Pixel Fold in the long run. Still, Google's first foldable remains a decent device, and one that could still give the upcoming foldables from Samsung and OnePlus a run for their money.