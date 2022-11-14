Today, new renders were shared of the Pixel Fold, giving us our first and best look yet at the upcoming and unannounced handset. The device looks incredibly sleek, showing off a foldable smartphone that takes inspiration from the current Pixel handsets but also adds its own flair as well. It will be interesting to see what kind of enhancements Google brings with this phone, especially when it comes to software.

While the shape of the device isn't anything to really get excited about, being able to see the smaller details of the handset is nice. The Pixel camera visor has become a big part of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines identity, showing off a bold bulge that not only looks good but adds definition to an otherwise flat phone. With the Pixel Fold, the camera visor looks quite a bit different, floating on the rear section like an island, independent and pronounced. According to Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech, apparently the handset will feel premium thanks to its metal and glass construction, but will also be quite heavy.

Upon release the device will be available in two colors, Obsidian and Chalk, two colors options that can currently be found with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets. The front of the device will have a full display with a 9.5MP hole punch camera. One part that some might find disappointing is the fact that the inner display will have big bezels surrounding the screen. There will also be an additional camera on the inside of the phone, 9.5MP sensor, which can be used to shoot selfies or make video calls.

The device will have speakers on the top and bottom, and a power button on the side that will also act as a fingerprint reader. Prosser goes on to share that were two prototypes of the device, one that didn't feature a camera on the inside, and a more final version, which had the camera. While the name could eventually change, the handset should make its debut with the Pixel Fold moniker. If you're wondering when you can get your hands on this, it will most likely be available in May 2023 with a price tag of $1,799. It's hard to tell, but some would argue that this could potentially end up being one of the best foldable smartphones on the market.

Source: FrontPageTech (YouTube)