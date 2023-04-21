Google's Pixel Fold has been leaked time and time again, but there were still some specifications that we weren't too sure about. We expected that it would arrive sometime in May around Google I/O, and we also expected it to cost $1,799. Now one more leak blows the doors wide open on the Pixel Fold, leaving nothing to the imagination.

This leak comes from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech (via 9to5Google), and outlines all of the detailed specs you can expect from Google's upcoming foldable. For starters, Prosser reiterates the pricing that he had previously reported on. He states that there will be two variants, Chalk and Obsidian, that can be purchased for $1,799 with 256GB of storage. If you want to upgrade to 512GB of storage, that'll cost $1,919, and you'll only be able to pick up the Obsidian variant. You'll get a free Google Pixel Watch with a pre-order, too.

The Pixel Fold apparently weights 283g, with dimensions of 5.5-inches in height, 3.1-inches in width, and 0.5-inches in thickness, putting it on the heavier side of foldables, though there are no unfolded dimensions yet. Both the outer and inner displays have a high refresh rate of 120Hz with a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. The outer display is an OLED FHD at 2092x1080, and the inner display is an OLED 2208x1840. The inner display has an ultra-thin glass protected by plastic.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel Fold is said to pack Google's Tensor G2 that came with the Pixel 7 Pro, UFS 3.1 storage, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There's a 48MP main sensor and an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.8MP 5x optical telephoto camera with an f/3.05 aperture, and an ultrawide with a 10.8MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and a 121.1-degree field of view. The front selfie camera is a 9.5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and the inner selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

This corroborates leaks in the past which suggested that the camera system would be different from Google's Pixel 7 Pro, while also corroborating specifications given on the display size. Google I/O is just around the corner, and we expect to hear more (officially) soon!