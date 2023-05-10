While leaks and rumors about a foldable Pixel have been around for a few years, Google has just now gotten around to bringing the device to the market. The company officially announced the device earlier this month and gave us our first look at its design. Now, at its ongoing I/O developer conference, it has finally shared all the details about the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold The Google Pixel Fold is a feature-rich device with a compact form factor, flagship hardware, impressive cameras, and a phenomenal software experience. Brand Google SoC Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor Display Cover: 5.8-inch 2092x1080p OLED @120Hz Internal: 7.6-inch 2208x1840p OLED @120Hz RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256/512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4,821mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Operating System Android Front camera 9.5MP f/2.2 outer dual PD selfie camera with fixed focus, 8MP f/2.0 inner selfie camera with fixed focus Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 primary Quad PD with OIS+CLAF, 10.8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with 121.1-degree FoV, 10.8MP f/3.05 5x telephoto with dual PDAF and Super Res Zoom up to 20x Connectivity 5G (mmWave+sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, UWB Dimensions Folded: 5.5x3.1x0.5in (139.7x79.5x12.1mm), Unfolded: 5.5x6.2x0.2in (139.7x158.8x5.8mm) Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Weight 10oz (283g) Charging 30W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging IP Rating IPX8 Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Material Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass and back, aluminum frame, stainless steel hinge

As seen in various leaks over the last few months, the all-new Pixel Fold has a passport-like form factor. It's not as tall as Samsung's flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it's wider, making it look much like the Oppo Find N and Find N2. But that's where the similarities end. Unlike the Find N2, the Pixel Fold features Google's signature camera visor on the back panel that Google introduced with the Pixel 6 series. It has a metal finish like the Pixel 7 smartphones, with two cutouts for the camera sensors like the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the camera visor doesn't flow over the edges, presumably to accommodate the hinge and give the phone a cleaner look. While most foldables, except Samsung's latest models, don't offer an IP rating, the Pixel Fold also gets IPX8 water resistance.

Over on the front, the Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch OLED cover screen with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ (2092x1080p) resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate support. It's protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus and has a peak brightness of 1550nits for great visibility in direct sunlight. The cover screen panel has a 24-bit color depth, offers HDR support, and has a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

On opening the Pixel Fold, you're greeted by a larger 7.6-inch OLED foldable display with a 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208x1840p resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a protective plastic layer to prevent damage to the Ultra Thin Glass underneath and boasts a peak brightness of 1450nits, HDR support, and 24-bit color depth. Keeping the two halves of the phone together is a multi-alloy steel hinge with a mirror-polished finish. It has a custom dual-axis, quad-cam synchronized mechanism with fluid friction across the full 180-degree range of motion, allowing you to prop the phone open at several angles, and should also offer a smooth transition from closed to open.

Internally, the Google Pixel Fold packs the same second-gen Tensor SoC as the Pixel 7 lineup, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Like all recent Pixel phones, the foldable also has Google's Titan M2 security co-processor and a Private Compute Core for on-device AI features. The hardware is backed by a substantial 4,727mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, Qi wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Google claims it offers "beyond 24-hour battery life" and up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google's Pixel smartphones are widely regarded as having some of the best smartphone cameras on the market, and the Pixel Fold won't disappoint on that front either. It packs a 48MP quad-PD primary sensor with OIS, an f/1.7 aperture, an 82-degree field of view, and 0.8μm pixel width. It's accompanied by a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera with a 121.1-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixel width, and lens correction, and a 10.8MP 5x dual PD telephoto camera with an f/3.05 aperture, Super Res Zoom up to 20x, and a 1.22μm pixel width. The foldable also features a laser detect autofocus sensor, along with a spectral and flicker sensor.

In addition to the rear-facing triple camera setup, you get a 9.5MP dual PD selfie shooter over the cover screen with an f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus and an 8MP selfie camera when opened to the inner screen with fixed focus and an f/2.0 aperture.

As for Google's famous camera software features, the Pixel Fold offers all the camera features you get with other recent Pixel smartphones, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Face Unblur, and Live HDR+. As for video, the device supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps on the rear cameras and up to 4K 30fps on the front-facing cameras. The rear cameras also get 10-bit HDR video capture capabilities, Google's Cinematic Pan mode, Slo-mo video at up to 240fps, 4K timelapse with stabilization, and more.

Like other premium foldables on the market, the Pixel Fold features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. But it's one of the few devices to feature Face Unlock support as well. For connectivity, the device features all the options you could want, including a fast USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, mmWave and sub 6GHz 5G support, Wi-Fi 6W, NFC, UWB, and Bluetooth 5.2. You also get dual SIM capabilities with a physical nano-SIM slot and eSIM support, stereo speakers, triple microphones, Spatial Audio support, and Noise suppression for better voice quality in calls.

As far as the software is concerned, the Pixel Fold will run Google's exclusive flavor of Android, presumably on top of Android 13, with a couple of additional features to help users make the most of the unique form factor. Like other phones in the Pixel lineup, it will receive up to five years of security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The Google Pixel Fold will be available in two stylish colorways: Obsidian and Porcelain. You can pre-order the device starting today, with shipping to start next month. As a pre-order bonus, Google will offer a free Pixel Watch with each purchase.