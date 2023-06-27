Over the past few years, smartphone companies have made big strides and formed good partnerships in order to make self-repairs easier by partnering with companies like iFixit to supply official manuals, parts, and more. Currently, iFixit is working with a number of big companies, one of those being Google, a partnership that started last year, allowing the company to offer parts for the Pixel 2 and up. Now, iFixit will also offer parts for the recently released Pixel Fold, making it the first foldable that can be repaired from the comfort of your home.

The news was shared by Google with the folks at 9to5Google, stating:

We offer mail-in and walk-in repair services for Pixel Fold outside warranty period (out of warranty repair). We are also planning parts, repair guides and tools available via iFixit. For Pixel Fold specifically, we are offering Extended Warranty (Preferred Care), which will give customer coverage against accidental damages and mechanical breakdowns after the warranty period ends. The customer can buy either a month plan or a one time payment. With this service, the customer can get their Fold repaired – or if needed, replaced – with a deductible.

In addition to the statement above, Google also said it will offer replacement parts like screens, batteries, and other spare parts. The news outlet was able to confirm that inner foldable displays will be made available, which is exciting but could be a daunting task when it comes to repair. Luckily, those that will accept the challenge will have the option, and if you're not that confident, you can always take advantage of the mail-in or walk-in service options that Google will offer.

Of course, if you want to try and prevent repairs on your handset, you can always invest in a protective case for Pixel Fold. There are a lot of options available, with some that even include screen protectors for the device. Currently, there isn't a firm date when these parts will be available, but let's hope that it will be soon.