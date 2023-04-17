It's been a long time coming, but it finally looks like we might be getting the most important details about Google Pixel Fold. A new leak shares details about its release date, preorders details, and most importantly, its price. Similarly, new Pixel 7a details have also been revealed, giving us a release date and some new colors.

The new report comes from Jon Prosser through his Twitter account, sharing details about when the Google Pixel Fold will reportedly be announced. Furthermore, Prosser also has details about preorder dates for the upcoming device. Prosser has been fairly reliable in the past, but like anything unofficial, these details could always change.

As far as when we should expect the Pixel Fold, Prosser states that it will be announced on May 10. Preorders for the device will also launch on the Google Store the same day, giving eager enthusiasts and consumers first dibs. As far as wireless carriers and other retailers, the preorder window will come a bit later, falling on May 30. Now, as far as a final retail release date, as of now, we are now looking at June 27. As far as the price, we're looking at $1,799.

As far as the much leaked Pixel 7a, Prosser shares that the handset will be announced on May 10, and that it will be available for purchase that very same day. Perhaps the most surprising news is that the Pixel 6a will not be discontinued. As far as pricing goes, according to 9to5Google, pricing will come in at $499. With this in mind, it'll be interesting to see what kind of price adjustments, if any, will be made to the Pixel 6a.

As far as colors go, the Pixel 7a will be available in the usual Charcoal and Snow. But this year's exclusive shade will be Sea, which is a light blue color that was unofficially revealed about a week ago. Google will apparently also release an exclusive color on its own store coming as Coral.

When it comes to the specifications on the upcoming smartphones from Google, they are both expected to arrive with Google's Tensor G2 processor. As far as RAM and internal storage configurations, nothing concrete has been revealed at this point, but you can expect it to be on par with other smartphone offerings. For the most part, this is all really exciting news, as a foldable Pixel device has been rumored for years.

Now, as stated before, there is a chance that some of this information might be off, since it's a leak, so while hopes are high, don't count on everything falling into place come May 10. With that said, Google I/O 2023 will take place on May 10, so anticipation for this event should now be running at an all-time high.