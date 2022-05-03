Google’s “Pixel Fold” reportedly coming in Q4 2022

We’ve been hearing about a potential “Pixel Fold” for quite a long time now. Android 12L introduced a few changes tailored specifically for tablets and foldable smartphones, and it seemed that with Google Tensor, Google was finally beginning to take its hardware seriously. However, all of that seemed to dissipate when Ross Young from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) stated in November of last year that the project was dead. It seems the device may be back on track though, as he’s now tweeted more information about what to expect from its display — and even when it may launch.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8″. This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19″ Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

The biggest takeaway from Young’s tweet is that Google’s “Pixel Fold” foldable handset should arrive in Q4 of 2022. Its launch could potentially be soon after the release of Android 13, with the platform update having been shown to offer better support for foldable devices. Even better is its rumored price point, which has been reported to be much lower than its competitors at $1400. That would make it $400 less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, $400 more than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but $800 more than the cheapest Google Pixel 6.

Not only did Young offer insight on Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone, but Samsung’s as well. He states that both devices will have similar-sized inner displays and the main differentiating factor will be their outer displays. Google’s foldable handset will apparently have a smaller outer display coming in at 5.8-inches, whereas Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in at 6.19-inches.

Despite Google’s handset having a smaller display, it will potentially have a wider aspect ratio, possibly similar to the OPPO Find N. The outer display found on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a common sticking point, as its slimness makes it hard to use at times.