Google's long-rumored foldable phone is now official. The Pixel Fold is a $1,799 book-style foldable that's fitted with a traditional display on the outside with a much larger and more expensive folding screen inside. It's all set to go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 — and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is all but confirmed to arrive later this year — with a similar form factor and premium features. I wish I could share the same level of excitement for the Pixel Fold as some of my friends and colleagues do, but I am only cautiously optimistic about it, and I blame Google's troubled hardware history for that.

The post-Google I/O 2023 media reactions were filled with mixed opinions on the Pixel Fold. Some people thought it was impressive for a first-gen product, while others — including XDA's Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods — weren't particularly impressed by it and said it isn't what we hoped for. There was also a discussion about the Pixel Fold "not folding flat," in which some said it did while others clearly reported that it didn't.

It seems as though it can fold flat if you really want it to, but that might force you to put too much pressure on the hinge. This "issue," in particular, has nothing to do with Google's quality control, but I do find it a bit strange, and it makes me wonder if we'll encounter other issues once we get to use it outside Google's demo area.

A series of QC issues that are hard to ignore

The reason why I am of two minds about the Pixel Fold hardware is that Google doesn't have the best track record when it comes to quality control, particularly for its Pixel phones. We've seen it time and again, yet Google can't seem to catch a break. Many generations of Pixel phones have been marred by quality control issues. Poor software optimization issues aside, we've seen Pixel phone ship with legit flaws on a hardware level. I can't help but bring up a post from a few years ago when a Redditor, who ordered a 128 GB Quite Black Pixel 2, found the phone inside the sealed retail box with a slip of paper from the quality control line. It clearly said the phone failed testing due to cosmetic damage, but it was shipped to the customer regardless.

This particular post was part of a mega thread in which countless users shared many of their Pixel 2/ 2XL issues. From color-shifting and screen burn-in issues to weird audio inconsistencies between speakers, we've seen it all.

Granted, Google was quick to respond to many of these issues and resolved them with replacement units and software hotfixes (wherever possible), I think it should've done a better job to begin with.

Similar issues continued to ruin Google's Pixel party after subsequent releases. I remember reading about a handful of quality control issues during the Pixel 5 launch in 2020 when some users were seeing gaps just near the corners of the display where it meets the body. In fact, many Pixel 4/4XL users also reported the separating back glass panels without any scuffs or other physical damage to the device.

Unfortunately, the r/GooglePixel subreddit continued to get flooded with tons of quality control issues and just general hardware and software bugs that ruin the overall experience. From Google Pixel 6a's hit-and-miss fingerprint reader to a buggy software experience ruining the Pixel 6 Pro's experience, Google received a lot of criticism for not keeping up the quality standards.

More recently, a lot of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users took to Twitter and Reddit to report that the glass covering the phone’s rear camera is shattering. I find issues like these frankly disappointing as they ruin the experience of using the handsets that otherwise felt like solid improvements.

The camera glass on my Pixel 7 unit is holding up well, but there's definitely something wrong with its fingerprint scanner, which simply won't budge half the time I try to unlock. I am not the only one with this pickle, and it's just another entry in the list of QC issues.

No room for a flawed Pixel phone

The only reason why I am bringing up all these issues — which may or may not have been resolved by now — is to urge caution. We'll have a more measured take on the Pixel Fold once it goes on sale, but I simply wanted to share my thoughts on it for now. As a potential customer, I find it a little difficult to ignore all QC issues and drop $1,800 on the Pixel Fold. Of course, there's no way to tell which product is going to face severe issues, but I don't feel confident spending a huge sum of money on this one, in particular. Part of it is because of Google's hardware history, but I also don't feel comfortable betting big on an untested first-gen product from Google.

Folding phones have been out in the wild for quite some time now, but a lot of those are from established names who've been trying to perfect their foldables for years. Samsung, for instance, had a tough time convincing people to buy its original fold. We've seen multiple iterations of foldable devices from the likes of Huawei and OPPO too, who are still perfecting their foldables before presenting them to the global markets. I won't be surprised to see the Pixel Fold having some kinks that would need to be ironed out, but I hope Google has a refined product to justify its price tag.

I am not saying the Pixel Fold is destined to fail. However, I can't negate the possibility of it suffering the same pitfalls as other Pixel phones.

Google's Pixel phones have historically had some room for errors due to the fact that they undercut the competition with relatively cheaper prices. That shouldn't be the case, especially now, when more manufacturers have perfected their budget phones. But even that argument doesn't hold value in the case of the Pixel Fold, as Google is demanding top dollars for it. I am not saying the Pixel Fold is destined to fail. However, I can't negate the possibility of it suffering the same pitfalls as other Pixel phones. There's no more room for a flawed Pixel phone because the competition keeps getting better, and I am here for it.

I'd like to know your thoughts on the Pixel Fold as well as Google's troubled history of Pixel phones. Have you faced any issues with your Pixel phones? Let me know by dropping a line in the comments below!