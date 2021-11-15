Google’s Pixel Fold has reportedly been canceled

The Google Pixel 6 series launched recently, featuring the company’s Tensor SoC, an all-new design, the latest version of Android, and much more. We later saw that the company was working on Android 12L, which we managed to get our hands on before Android 12’s full release. At the time, we learned that the update would bring several new features for foldable devices, including a dual-pane UI for the notifications shade, settings, and lockscreen, a dedicated taskbar, and more. It was expected that these features were added in anticipation of the company’s Pixel Fold that has been in the works for two years. Unfortunately, a new report suggests that the Pixel Fold has now been canceled.

Bad news for those waiting for the Google Pixel Fold. We hear they have canceled parts orders and decided not to bring it to market as indicated in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See blog excerpt at https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021

Ross Young from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has said that multiple supply chain sources have confirmed Google will not be bringing the Pixel Fold to market. The reason given was that Google felt that the product wouldn’t be as competitive as it needed to be to succeed. Furthermore, Young believes that its price would likely have higher than its primary competitor Samsung in the U.S. and Europe. Given that Young’s track record has generally been excellent, it’s likely that this is true.

The Pixel Fold was expected to come in at around the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a 120Hz LTPO internal display. It wasn’t expected to have an under-display camera, though its camera system was set to resemble that of the Pixel 5 series, and not the Pixel 6 series. It was said to have a 12.2MP IMX363 primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera with an IMX386 sensor, as well as two 8MP front-facing cameras (probably one on the front display, one on the inner display) using an IMX355 sensor.

Some prominent leakers had previously predicted that the Pixel Fold would launch this year. It is unclear if this cancelation has any effect on what may have been another foldable smartphone that the company was reportedly working on.

Featured image: Galaxy Z Fold 3