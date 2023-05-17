Google Pixel Fold The Google Pixel Fold aims to shake up the foldable market in the U.S., but will likely have flaws as a first-gen product. It's got a 5.8-inch cover screen that will feel more like a normal phone, and it'll unfold into a 7.6-inch workspace. Plus, it features stock Android 13. Pros Wider cover display Stock Android 13 experience Fully-adjustable hinge Cons First-generation products tend to have issues Outdated SoC High price tag $1800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1350 $1800 Save $450 Samsung had four generations to refine its Galaxy Z Fold 4, and that shows. It feels like a polished product, with a premium feel and sturdy design. But it's limited by Samsung's One UI 5 operating system and meager app support. Pros Fast processor Samsung multitasking features Durable and premium design Cons Limited app optimization Samsung bloatware Mediocre camera system $1350 at Amazon



Foldable smartphones have been around for roughly half a decade, but the only big-screen foldable available in the U.S. has been the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is one of the best foldables around. That is, until the Google Pixel Fold debuts in late June 2023 with hopes of adding some much-needed competition to the North American foldable market.

The proposition of a foldable phone is simple: carry a normal-sized screen when you just want to use a normal smartphone and unfold the device when you need a tablet. Samsung has the edge, and our reviewer found that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has enough small changes to finally make it a solid foldable for everyone. Google may have to face some of the same challenges Samsung did with its first-generation foldable, though, as our editor-in-chief deduced in his hands-on with the phone. Let's see how the two foldables compare.

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel Fold was revealed at Google I/O 2023 and preorders for the device are being accepted now through the Google Store. Phones will start to deliver beginning June 27, with wider availability following that release date. The Google Store exclusively has the preorder rights to the Pixel Fold until June 20, when the foldable will be available at other retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon, starting at $1,799. However, the Google Store has an exclusive Porcelain color that has already sold out. If you're looking for that color, you can join a waitlist and be notified when more units become available. For a limited time, you can get a free Pixel Watch with the purchase of a Pixel Fold from the Google Store.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was released in August 2022 and is widely available now, starting at the same $1,799 price point as the Pixel Fold. You can lower the price with a few great deals, including trading in a device, which can result in a discount of between $20 and $900. Google also offers trade-ins, but the average smartphone earns less of a discount from Google than Samsung. If you're looking to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can take your pick from Samsung's online store, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, and the major cellular carriers. Since we expect Samsung to release a Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this summer, the current Z Fold 4 may see enhanced deals and discounts soon.



Google Pixel Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Brand Google Samsung SoC Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display Cover: 5.8-inch 2092x1080p OLED @120Hz Internal: 7.6-inch 2208x1840p OLED @120Hz Inner: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200nitsOuter: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 23.1:9 aspect ration RAM 12GB LPDDR5 12GB Storage 256/512GB UFS 3.1 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 4,821mAh 4400mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C (USB 3.2) Operating System Android One UI based on Android Front camera 9.5MP f/2.2 outer dual PD selfie camera with fixed focus, 8MP f/2.0 inner selfie camera with fixed focus Inner Display: 4MP, f/1.8, Under DisplayOuter Display: 10MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 primary Quad PD with OIS+CLAF, 10.8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with 121.1-degree FoV, 10.8MP f/3.05 5x telephoto with dual PDAF and Super Res Zoom up to 20x Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degrees FoV;Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, PDAF, 3x Optical Zoom Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy, Graygreen Weight 10oz (283g) 263g Charging 30W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging WIRED: 25W; WIRELESS: 15W; REVERSE WIRELESS: 4.5W IP Rating IPX8 IPX8

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Quality displays, different form factors

Take one look at the Pixel Fold, and you'll notice something immediately: It looks pretty similar to the standard form factor of a smartphone when closed. The cover screen has a 5.8-inch display, but it's the smartphone's width that makes all the difference. Displays are measured diagonally, so a tall and narrow phone might appear larger on the spec sheet but be difficult to use daily. Instead, the Pixel Fold has a pleasant aspect ratio both folded and unfolded. Both the cover screen and the 7.6-inch main screen feature OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates, and share similar resolution. The cover screen has a 2092x1080 display, while the main screen has a 2208x1840 panel.

The same can't be said about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which features a taller cover screen that measures 6.2 inches diagonally. As mentioned above, the Pixel Fold's wider cover screen will likely be more enjoyable to use despite the Galaxy Z Fold 4 being larger on paper. The latter has incredibly sharp displays, especially the internal one, which features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel capable of 120Hz refresh rates. The outer display is similarly nice, featuring a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel as well, but the strange aspect ratio will prompt you to open the main display often. Some foldable enthusiasts say this isn't an issue because the entire point of a foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the massive main display, but it's definitely something to keep in mind.

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Great software battles fantastic hardware

The Pixel Fold.

The choice between the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might come down to whether you prefer hardware or software. Google's Pixel Fold is powered by the Tensor G2 chip, which wasn't even the fastest system-on-a-chip (SoC) when it debuted last year. Now, it's nearly a year old and is due for replacement. But the Pixel Fold does have stock Android 13 and the Material You experience, which some prefer over Samsung's One UI skin and all the preinstalled apps. It also features Google's artificial intelligence and machine learning features, which make everything from the camera to the microphone better in terms of processing. In essence, Google's software optimization makes up for its subpar hardware, and it might end up besting the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has top-of-the-line hardware but can be dragged down by Samsung's One UI version of Android. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, which beats out the Tensor G2 processor in benchmarks. But it also comes with Samsung's bloatware, including weird games and apps that are periodically installed on the device without any user input. Most can be removed or disabled, but paying for an $1,800 phone probably shouldn't come with advertisements. It's something to consider when buying, as this type of bloatware isn't as common on Pixel devices.

The Pixel Fold is said to be the thinnest foldable when opened or closed, which poses a grim picture for battery life. But it has a 4,821mAh battery, which is actually bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 4,400mAh battery. However, the Pixel Fold's battery is smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro, which gets about a day of battery life — and that's without dual screens and other battery-intensive features. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like the battery champ currently, but only time will tell once reviewers get to spend time with the Pixel Fold.

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: How the cameras compare

The Galaxy Z Fold 4's camera system is much improved but it's still not Samsung's best possible camera offering.

Samsung makes impressive smartphone cameras, especially when it comes to optical and digital zoom. But it didn't bestow its best camera hardware to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, instead leaving that to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That is, in part, by design. Foldables have to save space for two displays, a larger battery, and a hinge — so something has to be cut out in order for it to all fit. For Samsung, that happened to be the camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has cameras that are just fine, but don't stack up against flagships from Samsung, Apple, and Google. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Plus, it adds 10MP front-facing camera on the cover screen and a 4MP under-display camera on the main screen.

The Pixel Fold has a better chance to impress with its cameras, in part because of Google's incredible post-processing features. The Pixel Fold has a 48MP main sensor, a 10.8MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. It also has a 9.5MP front-facing camera on the cover screen and an 8MP main-screen camera, which isn't under the display thanks to the massive bezels found on the Pixel Fold. While Samsung's cameras might look better on paper, it's likely Google will use its machine learning tech to produce better photos with the Pixel Fold.

Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which is right for you?

At this stage, we can only recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to buyers looking for a big-screen foldable. While it's possible that Google produces a better foldable flagship than Samsung, it just doesn't have the track record in the category, and our initial impressions weren't great. Samsung has been making foldables for nearly half a decade and has found numerous ways to mess up building a foldable smartphone. Through those failures, it's figured out how to make a foldable that's built to last in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Investing nearly $2,000 into a smartphone is a big deal, and the safe bet certainly lies with Samsung as the market currently stands.

That doesn't mean that you should completely avoid the Pixel Fold as an option. For Pixel fans and smartphone enthusiasts, it can be both fun and useful to give the Pixel Fold a try. But know that like any other first-generation product, the Pixel Fold will come with some bugs and flaws. It'll probably stand a better chance than Samsung's original Galaxy Z Fold when it first debuted, though the Pixel Fold will surely be refined over the following generations. For some people, the added benefits that come with a Pixel Fold — like stock Android 13, a more comfortable aspect ratio, and Google's machine learning and AI features — might be worth taking the leap.