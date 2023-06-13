Google is bringing competition to the big-screen foldable smartphone market in North America, with the Pixel Fold set to debut later this month. It has the potential to be one of the best foldable smartphones in 2023 and represents Google's commitment to developing Android with foldables in mind. But a universal problem that all manufacturers have run into when developing foldable smartphones is making them durable. With moving parts and some models featuring an open-hinge design, there are a lot of ways that foldable phones can break.

Early foldables from Samsung barely had any water resistance at all, and reviewers feared even using the device out in the rain. Now, the form factor has come a long way, with some offerings matching the water resistance standards of traditional phones. But is the Google Pixel Fold one of them? Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Fold's durability and water resistance.

Water resistance on the Google Pixel Fold

Google says that the Pixel Fold has been certified as IPX8 water-resistant, which means it has solid protection against water. The IPX8 standard ensures that the Google Pixel Fold can withstand immersion in at least one meter of water. Generally, these tests are conducted over a 30-minute period. That means that you shouldn't have to worry about dropping your phone in a puddle or using it out in the rain, but you also shouldn't be taking your Pixel Fold with you in a pool or out in the ocean.

The IPX8 standard typically tests against water with chemicals present, like water in a pool that is treated with chlorine. However, saltwater causes a slew of other problems on electronics beyond just water damage, like corrosion. So, you should be especially careful to keep the Google Pixel Fold away from salt water. Fresh water and pool water should be fine, as long as the Pixel Fold isn't submerged that far for that long. One meter is about three feet, which isn't a lot of depth, so be careful not to drop your phone into large bodies of water.

What the 'X' in the Google Pixel Fold's IPX8 rating means

The Google Pixel Fold has an IPX8 durability certification, and the 'X' in that standard means a lot. In simple terms, this means that the Pixel Fold is not dust-resistant, which can be a bigger deal than you might think. Dust and other solids that make their way inside electronics can do a lot of damage, so a lot of the best smartphones in 2023 are, in fact, dust resistant. But dust resistance (or the lack thereof) is an even more important matter on foldable smartphones.

Since foldables use a hinge to open and close, dust resistance is harder to achieve. Gaps in the hinge may be necessary for the phone to fold and unfold, but they serve as a point of entry for dust and debris. As such, be wary of dust and lint getting into the Pixel Fold. Avoid using Google's foldable in sand or dirt, and consider using a case for added protection.

The Google Pixel Fold can be pre-ordered now, with early buyers receiving units later this month. Though it is only available through the Google Store now, pre-orders will open up to more retailers starting June 20.