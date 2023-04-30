Google's Pixel Fold is just around the corner, and we expect the company to unveil it at this year's Google I/O. It'll pack the Google Tensor G2 chipset that powered the Google Pixel 7 series, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and 120Hz displays on both the outside and the inside. In other words, it'll be a decently high-end foldable. But hardware is only half the battle.

While companies like Samsung are at the top of the foldable pack, devices from Oppo and Honor are competitive in the space too. The reason Samsung comes out on top is thanks to its availability, but more importantly, its software, and that's one aspect that Google will really need to nail in order not to screw up the Pixel Fold. Hardware is one thing, but software can make or break a phone.

Given Google's proficiency in software, we're optimistic that the company can pull it off. It frequently introduces new software features that put its devices above the rest, even if it doesn't have a lot of unique features. But there are so many things it needs to do to give the Pixel Fold the best chance it can to succeed.

Bring flagship cameras

If there's one major criticism of foldable smartphones currently, it's the lack of flagship cameras. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a pretty good camera, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras are just... better, and the same obviously goes for the S23 Ultra. In foldables, it always seems to be the case that the camera takes a backseat to the rest of the phone's development.

So it seems imperative that the Pixel Fold will have good cameras. It would be an easy way to one-up much of the competition, and good cameras and camera software are synonymous with the Pixel brand at this point. In fact, they're so important that even the mid-range A series can take good photos, so it would be really weird for the Fold not to get good cameras anyway. Google has the software part mostly down; it just needs the hardware to back it up.

Introduce foldable software features

This one is fairly self-explanatory, but the Google Pixel Fold actually needs to make use of the unique hardware that it has. Not every phone folds, which means that the experience is going to be different from a conventional Android smartphone. Features like the bottom dock will need to be utilized, and improving the multitasking experience is imperative.

Arguably, Google will also need to do what Samsung did and introduce features that work in certain apps depending on the device's folded state. For example, half folding your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the YouTube app open will adjust the UI so that it fits the display nicely with the hinge as an inflection point. If Google has a similar kind of Flex mode, then features that make use of it will be important to making the whole thing feel cohesive.

Actually good battery life

Google's battery life has been a bit hit-or-miss with the Pixel line in recent years, and foldables can be pretty power-hungry. The Tensor G2 may not necessarily be up to the task, and I will admit that seeing it on the specification sheet has me a little bit concerned. A foldable needs all the utility of a smartphone while also being a tablet, and that includes the ability for it to stay on without running out of power halfway through the day.

Without that guarantee, the Pixel Fold will be a non-starter for plenty of people, including myself. I struggled with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's mediocre battery, and I don't see that changing in a larger form factor.

Little to no crease

Something that a lot of companies have figured out, but Samsung seemingly hasn't, is how to hide the crease. Samsung's foldables suffer from it quite significantly, whereas other devices that use a so-called "waterdrop" hinge don't. These don't actually fully fold the display but instead, roll it in a teardrop shape when the phone is folded. It protects the display and means that the crease isn't as noticeable when unfolded.

If Google were to implement something similar, it would give it a leg-up over Samsung in the design department. From what we've seen so far the Pixel Fold has some pretty large bezels, so it won't be winning in all departments, but the inner display is going to be one of the most important parts of the entire experience.

Decent pricing

Like most products, the Google Pixel Fold needs to have good, competitive pricing in order to actually have a chance, and thankfully that seems to be the case. According to leaks, it'll start at $1,799, which is a steep asking price for a smartphone. But this isn't just any other smartphone; this price puts it squarely in line with the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

That's only half the picture, though. It may start at $1,799, but that doesn't include any preorder offers or other carrier deals that may be available. Leaks and rumors currently suggest that the phone will come with a Google Pixel Watch for free if you preorder it, which is a pretty nifty deal for a watch that starts at $350. I actually still use mine, and it's a pretty nice complement to a Pixel phone.

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to be announced at this year's Google I/O and should come in at around $1,799, as per current leaks and rumors. It's expected to be available for pre-order shortly after with the device shipping later in June. We're excited to get to play with one and feel that Google has the ability to pull off an excellent foldable, especially given the company's software prowess. Hardware is a little bit more of a question mark, but we're hopeful that the company has nailed it as it did with the Google Pixel 7 Pro.