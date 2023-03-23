Google has reportedly been working on a foldable smartphone for quite a while. The company first talked about experimenting with the foldable form factor all the way back in 2019, but a foldable Pixel has yet to hit the market. However, that could change this year, with recent leaks suggesting that Google's first foldable, allegedly called Google Pixel Fold, could arrive as early as June 2023.

Although Google has remained tight-lipped about the device, we've learned some details about its design, hardware specifications, and more through leaks and credible rumors. If you're looking forward to it, here's all the information we have on the Google Pixel Fold.

Various leakers have been sharing potential launch dates since 2021. At first, some claimed that Google would launch the device with Pixel 6 lineup in October 2021. However, when Google didn't reveal the device alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young claimed that Google had canceled the device.

Shortly thereafter, we got our first look at Android 12L and learned it would bring several usability improvements for large-screen devices like tablets and foldables. This led to speculation that Google would announce its foldable alongside the Android 12L update in March 2022. As you can imagine, it didn't arrive then either. There were rumors Google would showcase the device with the Pixel 7 series in Q4 2022. But that didn't come to pass, either. Since then, we've seen numerous leaks about the Pixel Fold, claiming the company will finally release the device in 2023. But there still seems to be some contention regarding the final launch date.

According to Frontpagetech, a source familiar with Google's operations has revealed that the Pixel Fold could arrive in May 2023. A leaked roadmap for Pixel phones seen by Android Authority corroborates this claim. It reveals the elusive Pixel Fold will launch with the affordable Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023 early next month. However, a more recent report from The Elec states that Google will begin mass production of the foldable in July or August and launch the device along with the Pixel 8 series this fall.

Since Google showcased quite a few upcoming devices, including the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Tablet, at I/O last year, we speculate that the company could do the same this year. As such, we expect to see the Pixel Fold at the developer conference on May 10 and launch the device alongside the Pixel 8 series later this year. However, given that Google has postponed the Pixel Fold multiple times, we'll have to wait until next month to be sure.

Google Pixel Fold: Pricing

As far as its price is concerned, the Pixel Fold could cost somewhere between $1,400 and $1,800 in the U.S., depending on the source. Given that we've already seen some details about the Pixel Fold's hardware specifications, we expect the Pixel Fold to be closer to $1,400 than $1,800.

Will it be called the Google Pixel Fold?

While we're referring to the upcoming Pixel foldable as the Google Pixel Fold, that might not be the device's name. Over the last few years, we've learned that Google has had a couple of different devices with the foldable form factor in development — allegedly codenamed Felix, Passport, and Pipit.

Rumor has it that Google reportedly changed the marketing name from the Pixel Fold to Pixel Notepad to differentiate its foldable from Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold lineup. According to 9to5Google, the company settled on the Notepad moniker early last year after briefly considering Logbook. Whether or not the company ends up calling the device Pixel Notepad remains to be seen. In the meantime, we'll continue to refer to it as the Pixel Fold, and we sincerely hope Google also settles with that name.

Google Pixel Fold: Design and specifications

We got our first look at the Google Pixel Fold thanks to leaked renders from Frontpagetech in November last year. Renowned leaker OnLeaks corroborated the design a month later and revealed a few additional details. Per the leaks, the Pixel Fold will be a compact device resembling the Oppo Find N series. It will measure around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm unfolded, making it significantly wider and shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device will also be slimmer, measuring just 8.3mm at its thickest point.

The Pixel Fold will reportedly feature a camera visor on its back resembling the one we've seen on Google's latest flagships. However, it won't curve over the edges. The camera island will reportedly house a triple camera setup, along with an LED flash and a microphone. A recent report from WinFuture further reveals that the device will be available in Carbon and Porcelain colorways.

Over on the front, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.79-inch cover screen with a centered hole punch cutout for the selfie camera and rounded edges. The main 7.69-inch foldable display will feature rounded edges, slim bezels, and a right-aligned cutout for the selfie shooter. Its power button and volume rocker will reside on its right edge, with the power button doubling up a fingerprint scanner.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who has a great track record of leaking unreleased Google hardware, also revealed additional details about the Pixel Fold's displays and camera hardware. The report claims the foldable screen will have an 1840 x 2208 resolution and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The rear camera setup will reportedly include a Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a Sony IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device will include a Sony IMX355 sensor on the inside and a Samsung S5K3J1 sensor over the cover display.

As far as the SoC is concerned, the Google Pixel Fold could ship with the Tensor G2 if it launches in the first half of the year. However, if it comes alongside the Pixel 8 series in the fall, it might feature an upgraded third-gen Tensor chipset. We haven't seen any concrete evidence to support these claims, so it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.

Although we don't have definitive information about the Pixel Fold's RAM and storage, 9to5Google has recently revealed that the device could pack a large 5,000mAh battery, allowing it to outperform some of its excellent foldable competitors. The larger battery, combined with the glass and metal construction, will likely make the device a bit heavier than the other two models. But its smaller footprint should make it a bit more ergonomic.

Google Pixel Fold: Software

Which version of Android the Pixel Fold will have depends on when it launches. If it hits the market ahead of the Pixel 8 series launch this fall, it will likely run Android 13. But if it launches alongside Google's next-gen flagships, it will most likely run Android 14. Irrespective of the software release, we expect Google to offer all the UI improvements for foldables that it debuted with Android 12L.

In addition, Google could offer some unique features, like an updated 'Flip to Shhh' gesture. Code spotted in a teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app has revealed that the Pixel Fold could feature a modified version of the gesture requiring users to first fold the device close and then flip the fold over to activate Do Not Disturb mode.

Final thoughts

That sums up all the leaks and rumors about the Google Pixel Fold we've seen so far. Based on the aforementioned information, we believe that the Pixel Fold will have a significant impact on the foldable segment. Now we have to wait and see how Google manages to differentiate its foldable from the ones currently on the market.

Are you looking forward to the Google Pixel Fold? What do you think of the device based on the leaked details? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.