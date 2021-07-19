Google Pixel foldable could feature Samsung’s latest display tech

The Google Pixel foldable could feature Samsung’s latest display tech, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). DSCC is a firm that often reports on display technology, and they’ve been reporting on foldable phones quite a lot recently.

Today’s leak – All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70″ Z Flip 3, 7.55″ Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57″ foldable from Google, 7.11″ from Oppo, 8.2″ from Vivo and 8.1″ from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

In a tweet, Young states that all 2021 foldable phones with Samsung-made OLED displays will have both a 120Hz refresh rate and an LTPO backplane. Adding LTPO — which stands for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide — allows for the device to support dynamic display refresh rates as low as 1Hz, so it’s possible all of these foldables will have variable refresh rates ranging from 1-120Hz. In contrast, a fixed 60/90/120Hz refresh rate is a rather common feature on most flagships nowadays.

Young’s tweet also mentions the screen size of various foldables slated for release later this year; according to him, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a 6.70″ foldable display, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.55″ foldable display, the Pixel foldable will have a 7.57″ display, and the foldables from OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will have displays measuring 7.11″, 8.2″, and 8.1″ respectively.

The Google Pixel foldable is potentially slated to arrive by Q4 of 2021, but we know that Google has been working on a foldable for quite a long time now. The company first confirmed that it was “prototyping foldable displays and many other new hardware technologies” all the way back in May 2019. But, at the time, it shared no plans to bring a foldable smartphone to the market. We saw references to the foldable Pixel device again in August last year when a leaked internal Android document mentioned a device codenamed “passport.”

We’re mere months away from the phone’s potential launch date. We’re hoping that the Google Pixel foldable will be one of the best foldable phones that you can buy when it comes out, particularly as leaks suggest that the company is putting its all into the Google Pixel 6 series.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2