Google announces a new hardware event set for October 6

Google has announced that it will hold an event in around a month’s time. The teaser for the event was announced via Twitter through the firm’s Made By Google account. The event will showcase Google’s latest Pixel devices, from handsets to wearables, and it will take place on October 6.

While not many details were shared with the announcement, Google did have a short ten-second clip attached, which cycled through video and images of the upcoming Pixel 7 devices and the Pixel Watch. The video also included what looked like the Pixel Buds Pro. While this isn’t strange, the Pixel Buds Pro are not an unreleased product and are currently available to purchase. There is the chance that it could be a new unannounced product with a similar design, but we will have to wait to find out.

Although the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be new devices, this won’t be the first time that Google has shown off the handsets to the public. The company previously announced the new handsets during its Google I/O event in May. The firm showed off the devices in full, giving us a good look at what’s to come. Google also announced its Android Wear-powered Pixel Watch during the same event, giving us a good look at the upcoming wearable. While the public could see the new designs, Google did not do a deep dive into each device, only sharing small details. So far, what we do know is that the next Pixel handsets will have Google’s next-generation Tensor processor.

Since then, we have seen plenty of leaks of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with EVT devices that have managed to get into the hands of the public. With these unboxing videos, we have seen many details about their physical attributes that have been compared and measured. Regardless, it will be exciting to see what Google brings to the table with its new hardware lineup for 2022. The event is set for October 6 at 10 ET.

