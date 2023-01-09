If you're facing issues connecting your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 to the in-car infotainment system over Bluetooth, you're not alone. Over the last few days, several Pixel users have reported facing Bluetooth connectivity issues with in-car infotainment systems from various manufacturers. The bug seems to have cropped up following the January 2023 update, preventing users from connecting and/or staying connected to the infotainment system over Bluetooth.

User reports on Reddit and Twitter suggest that the issue primarily affects Pixel devices with a Tensor SoC, i.e., the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. However, it doesn't affect all users. In addition, the reports state that the bug affects the in-car infotainment systems in some Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, and Infiniti cars.

The underlying problem resulting in the bug remains unclear, as Google is yet to release an official statement. We've reached out to the company, and we'll update this post as soon as we learn more. In the meantime, if you connect to your car's infotainment system over Bluetooth, you should hold off on installing the January 2023 update on your Pixel. If you've already installed the update and are facing issues, you can try and connect to your car's infotainment system using an FM adapter or a Bluetooth receiver.

Android Auto users are not facing a similar connectivity issue, and it should work as intended on the devices mentioned above. If your car supports Android Auto, now would be a great time to make the switch, as Google recently rolled out the updated Coolwalk redesign. The new UI offers a split-screen view, which shows navigation in Google Maps and music playback controls side-by-side. It also brings Assistant-powered smart suggestions to help drivers return missed calls or play suggested media. For more information on the Android Auto redesign, check out our previous coverage.

Source: Reddit (1,2), Twitter

Via: Android Police